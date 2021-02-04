Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / First Ship Lease Trust: Renewal Of Bareboat Charters For 5 Product Tankers

First Ship Lease Trust: Renewal Of Bareboat Charters For 5 Product Tankers

in International Shipping News 04/02/2021

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), announces that it has reached agreement with James Fisher Everard Ltd. (“JFE”) to renew the charters for the product tankers Shannon Fisher, Solway Fisher, Speciality, Seniority, and Superiorityfor periods of up to 8 years. The terms of the bareboat charters for the two vessels Cumbrian Fisher and Clyde Fisher, which are also employed with JFE, remain unchanged.
Source: FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software