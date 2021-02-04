First Ship Lease Trust: Renewal Of Bareboat Charters For 5 Product Tankers

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), announces that it has reached agreement with James Fisher Everard Ltd. (“JFE”) to renew the charters for the product tankers Shannon Fisher, Solway Fisher, Speciality, Seniority, and Superiorityfor periods of up to 8 years. The terms of the bareboat charters for the two vessels Cumbrian Fisher and Clyde Fisher, which are also employed with JFE, remain unchanged.

Source: FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.