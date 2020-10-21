First Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering business to commence in Japan~ Supply eco-friendly fuel by first LNG bunkering vessel in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.(“K” Line), hereby announce commencement of LNG bunkering business in the Chubu region through its joint venture company (Note 1) with JERA Co. Inc.(JERA), Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha(NYK).

On October 20, First LNG bunkering vessel in Japan,“Kaguya” (Note 2),owned by the joint venture company made historic first Ship-to-Ship (Note 3) LNG fuel supply in Japan to a car carrier “Sakura Leader” which will be operated by NYK at the construction yard of Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

“Kaguya”,based at JERA’s Kawagoe Thermal Power Station, will supply LNG fuel to “K”Line’s first LNG-fueled car carrier that is scheduled to be delivered by the end of FY2020.

In the global shipping industry, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a goal of halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050compared to 2008. Within creasing the delivery of LNG fueled vessels that are capable of reducing GHG emissions, “Kaguya” will be having an important role for stable LNG fuel supply.

“K”Line Group sets safety, environment and quality as key management issues and is working towards reducing GHG emissions based on its long-term environmental policy “Environmental Vision 2050” (Note 4). By expanding LNG-fueled vessels with LNG fuel bunkering business, we will contribute to the reduction of environmental burdens.

LNG cargo tank capacity: 3,500 m3

Gross tonnage: 4,044 tons

Length overall: 81.7 m

Breadth: 18.0 m

Shipyard: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,Sakaide Works

Source: K-Line