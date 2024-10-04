First State Of The Industry Snapshot Provides Unprecedented Insight Into Connectivity And Wellness At Sea

Unique data is being used to create a series of ‘snapshots’ into the state of the maritime industry – with international maritime charity Sailors’ Society publishing the first of these insights this week.

The report titled ‘State of the Industry Snapshot: The relationship between connectivity and wellbeing at sea’ reveals unprecedented insight gathered from the charity’s MyWellness e-learning platform for seafarers and through extensive research by its Head of Wellness Johan Smith.

Sponsored by Navarino and NorthStandard, the State of the Industry Snapshot goes beyond basic correlation to explore whether internet connectivity can mitigate the unique challenges faced by our seafaring communities.

Christian Vakarelis, VP of Communications at Navarino, said: “This report aligns with Navarino’s belief in supporting seafarers through advanced communication technologies. It highlights the critical relationship between internet access and mental health, demonstrating how reliable connectivity can reduce feelings of isolation, strengthen social ties, and improve overall wellness.

“We have always championed the importance of robust, secure, and seamless communications for those working at sea. We believe that with today’s technology, seafarers should each have the same opportunity to stay connected with their families, access support services, and enjoy social interactions, no matter where they are. The findings in this report reinforce our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address these needs.

“By supporting this report, we aim to foster dialogue across the maritime industry and encourage the adoption of technologies that prioritize crew welfare, ensuring that every individual on board can thrive both mentally and emotionally.”

Capt Yves Vandenborn, FNI, Head of Loss Prevention for Asia-Pacific at NorthStandard, added: “For seafarers, internet access is crucial in maintaining connections with loved ones, reducing isolation, and boosting overall wellbeing. Healthier, happier crew members perform better, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing turnover costs through improved job satisfaction. Reliable, affordable internet access is vital in enhancing wellbeing across vessels.

“The report stresses the business imperative for companies to support crew wellbeing and calls for international regulatory frameworks to promote affordable, high quality and reliable internet use. As companies embrace corporate social responsibility, seafarers too are encouraged to use internet access responsibly while fulfilling their duties onboard.”

The report can be downloaded at: https://sailors-society.org/state-of-the-industry-snapshot-connectivity

Source: Sailors’ Society