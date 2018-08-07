First Suezmax for August departs Europe with fuel oil for West Africa

The first Suezmax laden with fuel oil has departed Rotterdam for the West African market in August, according to Platts trade flow software cFlow, on top of an already highly backwardated Northwest European market.

The Seaviolet departed Rotterdam Sunday laden with approximately 130,000 mt of fuel oil and is expected to discharge in Lome, according to cFlow.

A VLCC, the Seeb, departed Rotterdam last week for Singapore laden with 270,000 mt of fuel oil and two further VLCCs are expected to sail from Rotterdam for Singapore in the coming days. The hefty volumes leaving Northwest Europe have contributed to the strong backwardation on the 3.5% FOB Rotterdam intermonth spreads. The August-September and September-October intermonth spreads last traded on ICE at $5.75/mt and $4.50/mt, respectively.

Shipments of high sulfur fuel oil to West Africa from Europe have fallen as fewer vessels have been bunkering in West Africa, sources said, as volatile pricing has seen them go elsewhere.

Some 873,000 mt of fuel oil left Europe to WAF in March, from around 340,000 mt in July, indicating a steady decline.

The 380 CST fuel market at Lome was assessed Friday at $485/mt delivered. Bunker demand at the West African port is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as local fishing vessels become more active, sources said.

Lome is a favorable bunker port in West Africa due the deepwater facilities, and the offshore Lome market has offered a means of avoiding Nigerian ports with severe bottlenecks and expensive fees. More competitive prices are typically offered at Las Palmas, Spain, to the north, and Durban, South Africa, to the south.

Typically high sulfur and low sulfur fuel oil cargoes are exported to West Africa from Europe on both a contract and spot basis.

Source: Platts