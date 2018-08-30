First Time At SMM For Henriksen Boat Launching Hooks

Visitors to SMM in Hamburg are getting their first opportunity to see the important range of Henriksen Hooks at this major show. Specifically used for the launch and recovery of fast rescue boats, Zodiacs and other workboats, Henriksen Hooks are today recognised as the safest and most efficient method of boat deployment when using a single crane or derrick. The Henriksen Hook has been in production for 40-years, this year, yet despite its widespread use, it is appearing at SMM for the first time (Stand B8 159.) The hook is also being be accompanied by more recent variations in the Henriksen Hook range which are being presented on a special display jig that enables visitors to see and understand their capabilities and performance.

The Henriksen Hooks are expected to attract the interest of ship builders and naval architects seeking the most compact and cost-efficient means of launching and recovering rigid inflatables and workboats from larger vessels. By eliminating the need for lifting strops, the basic hook reduces the amount of head-room needed for boat storage while providing a safe and easy-to-use off-load launching method. This provides architects with valuable space saving while the ships’ crews benefit from a boat recovery system that enables safe operation even in extreme conditions.

In the 40-years since the Henriksen Hook was introduced, different versions have been developed which bring additional benefits. These include exceptional lifting strength, remote release, load monitoring and the ability to take sideways stresses. All Henriksen Hooks are designed for off-load release with the exception of a painter hook and a new towing hook. The towing hook was developed so that smaller craft can benefit from the emergency release capability enjoyed by the crews of tugs and offshore support vessels.

Henriksen Hooks are manufactured in a modern factory beside the Oslo fjord in Norway where there is a tradition of high quality engineering for the maritime industry.

Source: Henriksen Hooks