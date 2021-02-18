First time initiative in Shipping Industry; UAE firm announces ‘Salary for Unemployed Wives’ of its staff.

Steeping deep in history and Tradition, Maritime and Shipping is one of the oldest, challenging, and time-bound industries in the world. Working 24*7, this industry contributes to 90% of global trade, driving the global economy. With the current COVID 19, the Shipping industry has been facing a tumultuous time, where employees in this sector are required to work extended hours remotely and off office hours to serve their clients.

Many people have been dedicating a major portion of their private lives to their work lives. This has increased the household responsibilities on their families’ shoulders, especially their spouses. To acknowledge the sacrifices and the efforts of homemakers, Sharjah Based Shipping and Maritime consortium, Aries Group has announced ‘Salary for the Unemployed Wives’ of its staff members. This is a first time initiative by a company in this sector. “We often forget to acknowledge the work homemakers do because we don’t consider them as ‘Working Women.’ Interestingly, these women are the pillars of any house who work around the clock to cater to each family’s needs. It’s time that we realize that Homemaking is also a profession. There are no leaves or even gratitude in this profession, a job which is often taken for granted, and we at Aries want to change that. COVID 19 was an eye-opener for many, which made us realize that homemakers’ efforts cannot be overlooked any longer.” stated Dr. Sohan Roy, the Founder Chairman and CEO of Aries Group.

Dr. Sohan Roy expressed his utmost happiness as the company could survive during the COVID pandemic period, a period of uncertainty for many companies. Aries Group provided a salary to its employees, including regular increment alongside such benefits. “Times are tough, but it’s the dedication of our employees that has helped us to sail through the rough waters unscathed. To utilize our company’s employees’ time management skills and efficiency, we have designed software called EFFISM. Utilizing this software, the company successfully utilized employees’ efficiency in about 60 companies in 16 countries. We are now No: 1 in 5 marine-related commerce fields, have been recognized by various companies, including ARAMCO in Saudi Arabia, and even gained ABS certifications for the in-water survey, which has opened up new horizons to serve our clients better. We believe that our success results from the dedication and enthusiasm of our staff, who have enhanced the company’s outlook to define many more milestones in the years to come.” he added.

Aries Group is also a company that is currently giving a pension amount to its employees’ parents. Apart from this, is the new revolutionary decision of providing a salary to wives as well.

Within the last 23 years, Aries Group has provided extensive support to the Maritime, Offshore, Oil & Gas, Renewables, Petrochemical, Civil, and Aviation industries. It is the only maritime company that didn’t have to eliminate an employee or a salary cut condition even during the COVID period. Aries team is the home to more than 1650 engineers & service professionals who have been part of 61,000 projects under the umbrella of its core specialty divisions.

Aries Group has announced various aiding schemes for their employees in the past years. Aries group is the only company globally providing a pension for years to the parents of employees who have completed three years of service. Students of the employees are also provided with education scholarships every year. In spite of the Covid related uncertainities, the company also kept its words to its long standing employees, by initiating distribution of cash rewards and other benefits based on the serving period.

Recently for its unwavering leadership, employee-friendly activities, Aries has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades, including the many awards in the Branding and Marketing Leadership; Best Employee friendly organisation, CSR Initiatives Pandemic Response and many more.

Source: Aries Group