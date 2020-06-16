First vessel registered at Hainan’s Yangpu port heads to Brazil and Australia

The ceremony of handing over the first ship registered at the port of Yangpu after the publication of the program on developing a free trade port on Hainan on June 1 took place on Friday at the COSCO Sea Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in Dalian (northeastern Liaoning province). According to www.hinews.cn, the ship has already sailed to Shanghai, from where it will later depart with cargo on its first overseas trip to Australia and Brazil.

The 62-tonnes cargo vessel Cosco Shipping Xing Wang became the first to receive a certificate of registration in the free port of the island in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, located in the north-west of Hainan. This event marked the official launch of the ship registration process in the free port of Hainan and will further advance the construction of a free port on the island.

Vessels that have received a certificate of registration in the port area of Yangpu and engaged in international transport will be able to use the right to refund export duties. Currently, the port area faces the task of effectively promoting the ship registration mechanism to attract as many Chinese and foreign shipping companies to the island as possible.

Cosco Shipping Xing Wang is 201.8 meters long and 32.26 meters wide with a draft of 13.3 meters. A ship can reach speeds of up to 13.5 knots and cover a distance of up to 22,000 nautical miles without entering a port. The deck of the vessel is equipped with four cranes, each carrying capacity of 75 tonnes. The connection of the cranes allows them to lift up to 148 tonnes of cargo on board at a time, which makes the vessel suitable for transporting oversized heavy cargo, such as rail units for high-speed rail lines, wind turbine equipment, large vehicles, heavy steel pipes, etc.

According to the government’s plan, China will turn Hainan into a special customs zone.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region’s development.

Source: TASS