FIS and S&P Global Market Intelligence exchange data for commodity visibility and services

Freight Investor Services (FIS), a world leading broker in freight and commodity futures markets, has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a world leader in providing essential intelligence.

The companies will work together to integrate key insights from their services into their respective platforms in a way that will strengthen their respective offerings and services. FIS will launch a new S&P Global Market Intelligence-branded analysis section on its popular FIS LIVE web-app. This new section will offer FIS clients best-in-class insights on global commodity flows, trends, and market drivers from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Commodities at Sea and Freight Rate Forecast services. “We have long wanted to work with a company that would complement our core futures broking business, providing a wide breadth of high-level analysis and depth of data services”, said John Banaszkiewicz, CEO of FIS.

“Our data exchange with S&P Global Market Intelligence finally achieves this, and with a true world leader.” The FIS LIVE Platform – a bespoke freight and commodity futures web-app across desktop and mobile devices – provides FIS customers access to real-time live futures pricing and analysis across all markets covered by FIS. The addition of an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis section greatly enhances its already comprehensive technological offering. Kerry Deal, Head of Business Development at FIS, said “The growing importance of in-depth data services in the trading world is something we’ve long been aware of, and this collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence really puts us at the forefront of market solutions offered in our markets today. We’re proud to see our data added to their platform and to be hosting their analysis on ours. FIS are delighted to be working with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a powerhouse in information provision.” New and existing clients can access the FIS LIVE platform by registering at https://freightinvestorservices.com/fis-live/ accessing real-time pricing, price alerts, historic charting, cross product view, and news across all our freight and commodity markets. “We are seeing increasing demand for data driven trading solutions and quality fundamental information from our clients. The collaboration between our two companies marks another step taken into the digital future of commodity markets” said Alex Pereira-Inacio, Managing Director of Strategy at FIS.

S&P Global Market Intelligence will also launch a new analytics dashboard offering FIS pricing in its Commodities at Sea and Freight Rate Forecasts services. Commodities at Sea provides near real-time global flow intelligence and analytics for major globally traded commodities such as iron ore, coal, agribulk and more. The Freight Rate Forecast provides weekly and monthly forecasts of dry bulk freight rates for the major vessel size classes and routes that align with the Baltic Exchange indices and offers users a clear signal for the Forward Freight Agreements (FFA) and physical markets. Both S&P Global Market Intelligence services are used by trading houses, miners, fleet operators, investors, and other commodity-linked organizations around the world. “The next frontier of product differentiation is the inclusion of pricing insight,” said Rahul Kapoor, Vice President and Global Head of Commodity Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, “so we appreciate the opportunity to add this pricing dataset to our services and bring this new visibility to our clients.”

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)