FIS Capesize & Panamax FFA Daily Report

Capesize Commentary

Cape paper kicked off the week on a positive note although reasons for the bullish start remained unclear. The index failed to make it into positive territory, which led to a slight retrace in rates as a quiet afternoon did little to inspire confidence. C5 was reported to have fixed 9.90 but later transpired it was eta 29th Aug. With Singapore holidays looming mid-week we may see slow uptake across the board this week.

Panamax Commentary

After an early flurry in which we saw further gains added to the front of the curve with Aug trading up to $11850 and Sept trading up to $12600 we began to see some resistance form post index at the mornings highs. Q4 traded up form $12750 to $12900 where it also begins to see some resistance with little change further out. Despite drifting off in the afternoon session we still closed up on the day.

Supramax Commentary

The hope of seeing a more active to start to the Supramax week that what we witnessed the whole of last week was short lived, as we struggled once again with lack of activity and change down the curve. Sep ticked up slightly trading $12250 and Q4 $12450. After an expected number on index $85 the afternoon saw limited liquidity as we drifted to a close. Have a good evening.

Handysize Commentary

Quiet day on handy paper and no reported trading.

