FIS Market Commentary

The Asia markets reopened today and we reverted to another sell off after the brief respite middle of last week. More physical offers appeared in the market with September branded offered at 155. On the paper market, Sep traded 155 and Q4 at 160 and 159, so back to where we were approximately 1 week ago. General commodity markets rallied on further trade tariff news, although this doesn’t look like it will affect coking coal.

Coking Coal Index

TSI FOB down 1.50 at 155.30; MTD at 159.07

PLATTS FOB down 2.00 at 158.00; MTD at 159.18

HCC 64 (FOB) down 0.90 at 145.10; MTD at 148.55

PLATTS CFR unch at 170.00; MTD at 172.25

Indicative Curve

BID OFFER VALUE

Aug-19 155.50 157.50 156.50

Sep-19 153.00 155.00 154.00

Oct-19 155.00 157.00 156.00

Q4-19 157.00 159.00 158.00

Q1-20 163.00 165.00 164.00

Q2-20 161.00 163.00 162.00

Q3-20 159.00 161.00 160.00

Q4-20 160.00 162.00 161.00

Cal-20 160.80 162.80 161.80

Cal-21 159.80 161.80 160.80

Cal-22 159.00 161.00 160.00

Trades

Q419 at 159.0 in 1kT/pm

Sep19 at 155.0 in 1kT

Sep19 at 155.0 in 5kT

Q419 at 159.0 in 1kT/pm

Q419 at 160.0 in 2kT/pm

Q420 at 161.5 in 2kT/pm

Source: FIS