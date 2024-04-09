FIT celebrates start of operations of three new Super Post Panamax cranes at Port Everglades

Florida International Terminal (FIT) participated in the ribbon cutting of the three new Super Post-Panamax cranes that will serve the Port of Everglades’ four terminals.

FIT General Manager Justin Weir commented that “this milestone reinforces the collaborative work to modernize Port Everglades operations by providing better service to the entire foreign trade chain.”

Port of Everglades Acting Director Glenn Wiltshire commented that “with the commissioning of the new cranes, our historic $471 million Southport Turning Notch expansion project is nearly complete.”

The 175-foot (53-meter) high cranes have a reach of 22 containers and a lift height of 8 containers, and will be located at Pier 30, where FIT has preferential access.

Port Everglades now has a total of 13 gantry cranes (six Super Post Panamax and seven Post Panamax) and one mobile crane.

Attendees at the ceremony included government representatives, operators of the different terminals and employees.

Source: Florida International Terminal