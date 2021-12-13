Fitch Affirms Adani International Container Terminal’s Notes at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited’s (AICTPL) USD300 million of senior secured partially amortising notes due 2031 at ‘BBB-‘. The Outlook is Negative.

RATING RATIONALE

AICTPL’s underlying credit profile is assessed as ‘bbb’ and the rating is capped by India’s (BBB-/Negative) Country Ceiling of ‘BBB-‘. The underlying credit profile reflects AICPTL’s strategic position in the primary port of call in north-west India, revenue stability of long-term cargo contracts and operational efficiency. The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on India’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and likelihood that should the sovereign IDR be downgraded, the Country Ceiling may also be revised down.

We regard the volatility of AICTPL’s revenue as low because of its affiliation with Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC). AICTPL is 50%-owned by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), which is majority owned by MSC and is the world’s sixth-largest container terminal operator. It is in MSC’s interest as an indirect shareholder to reduce AICTPL’s volume volatility, while the shipping line is also committed to use AICTPL’s facilities when possible and the terminal will benefit from volumes via MSC’s vessel-sharing alliance with Maersk Line. We also believe the strong origin and destination nature of AICTPL’s portfolio and the low revenue contribution from transhipment mitigate volume volatility.

However, this is balanced against customer concentration risk, a limited operational record, no tail in the transaction and a back-loaded amortisation profile.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Best-In-Class but Large Single Counterparty: Revenue Risk: Volume – Midrange

AICTPL is one of Mundra Port’s four container terminals. The port is India’s largest by container throughput and the gateway to landlocked north-western India. AICTPL is positioned as the transhipment hub of the country’s west coast. Transhipment cargo contributed more than 30% of the terminal’s throughput, but less than 20% of revenue. AICTPL’s deep draft and 15 post-panamax quay cranes make it one of the port’s two terminals that can handle container ships of up to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

AICTPL has a long-term terminal service agreement with MSC, under which MSC is required to use AICTPL when its container ships call at Mundra Port, subject to AICTPL’s availability. MSC’s cargo contributes more than 70% of AICTPL’s throughput, but we believe the counterparty risk is mitigated by the terminal’s strategic location, strong hinterland that supports the port and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Should MSC’s credit profile deterioriate, or MSC stops routing its cargo to AICTPL’s terminal, other shipping lines are likely to fill the void because of capacity constraints at Mundra Port’s other terminals. However, our volume risk assessment is moderated by customer concentration, volatile transhipment volume and AICTPL’s limited operational record.

Limited Flexibility in Modifying Tariff: Revenue Risk: Price – Midrange

AICTPL is able to change its tariffs under a sub-concession with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ, BBB-/Negative). AICTPL’s long-term terminal service agreement with MSC sets a fixed price with annual tariff escalation and co-terminates with the APSEZ sub-concession agreement, which matures in 2031. However, the terminal service agreement does not incorporate take-or-pay or minimum guarantees, in line with the container terminal sector’s norms, which weighs on our price-risk assessment.

AICTPL also negotiates tariffs with other customers on a regular basis without take-or-pay or minimum guarantee throughput clauses.

Limited Capex Requirement: Infrastructure Development/Renewal – Stronger

AICTPL has an average utilisation rate of 62% in the five-year period from the financial year to 31 March 2016 (FY16) through FY20, against an optimal level of below 70%. However, the actual utilisation in FY21 was 85%, in line with the increased container demand across the globe. AICTPL management expects no material deterioration in operational efficiency and an average utilisation of 75%. The capacity should be sufficient to support our medium-term throughput forecast, with other container terminals at Mundra Port also being close to or above their optimal utilisation levels.

AICTPL’s best-in-class equipment and deep draft enables it to handle ultra-large vessels and the terminal requires limited maintenance capex for infrastructure, while dredging is carried out by APSEZ. Under the sub-concession agreement, APSEZ must maintain a minimum depth of 15.5 metres at the entrance channel and turning circle and 17.5 metres alongside the berth at no cost to AICTPL.

Robust Structural Protection: Debt Structure – Stronger

The USD300 million debt is a senior secured 10-year partially amortising note, with a 20.5% balloon repayment at maturity and back-loaded amortisation profile. Noteholders benefit from protective structural features to restrict distributions: 100% of cash will be trapped if the 12-month backward-looking debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) drops below 1.50x or if the project life cover ratio drops below 1.95x.

The notes also have a six-month debt service reserve account and risk from a 20.5% balloon repayment at maturity is mitigated by a senior debt restricted amortisation account, into which the issuer is required to sweep cash up to the outstanding debt service amount, including principal and interest, starting from three years prior to the maturity date.

PEER GROUP

APSEZ and AICTPL are assessed at the same level in terms of an underlying credit profile of ‘bbb’. APSEZ is India’s largest commercial port operator and benefits from a diverse portfolio, royalty income from sub-concession agreements and long-term cargo contracts, which account for about 60% of total traffic. APSEZ is the concession holder for Mundra Port and one of AICTPL’s shareholders, while AICTPL operates one of the four terminals at Mundra Port.

However, AICTPL benefits from a strategic location at Mundra Port, the gateway to north-western India, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure, operational efficiency and an integrated logistics solution. AICTPL has significant exposure to MSC, which is an indirect shareholder, while APSEZ has diverse customers. AICTPL has a stronger debt profile, influenced by its amortisation debt profile that is protected with robust covenants and security, while APSEZ uses a corporate-like debt structure. APSEZ’s net debt/EBITDA, under Fitch’s rating case, averages 3.5x over five years, with a maximum of 3.9x.

Port of Melbourne (issuing entity, Lonsdale Finance Pty Ltd: BBB/Stable) is the primary port of call serving the Victorian and broader Australian market, with limited competition. Its rating benefits from a diversified landlord port business model, long concession life and low infrastructure development and renewal risk. It is comparable in operational scale to AICTPL and handled 3.3 million TEUs in the financial year ended June 2021 (FY21).

Port of Melbourne also used a corporate-like debt structure. Net debt/EBITDA, under Fitch’s rating case, averages 8.8x over five years. AICTPL has a stronger debt profile, influenced by its amortisation debt profile that is protected with robust covenants and security, but Port of Melbourne’s overall stronger qualitative attributes support higher leverage, resulting in the same underlying credit profile.



RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

– A lowering of India’s Country Ceiling to ‘BB+’

– Average annual DSCR in Fitch’s rating case drops below 1.8x persistently on operational underperformance.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

A revision of the Outlook on the sovereign rating to Stable would indicate that the Country Ceiling is likely to remain at ‘BBB-‘ and would lead to a revision of the Outlook on AICTPL’s notes to Stable.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Sovereigns, Public Finance and Infrastructure issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.



TRANSACTION SUMMARY

AICTPL, which issued the USD300 million secured notes directly, is a 50-50 joint venture between APSEZ and TIL. The joint venture is developer and operator of a container terminal named CT3 and the CT3 extension at Mundra Port. The terminal is operated based on a sub-concession agreement between AICTPL and APSEZ that expires on 16 February 2031. This coincides with the term of the master concession agreement governing Mundra Port between APSEZ and the Gujarat Maritime Board.

AICTPL has also entered into an infrastructure facilities and port service agreement with APSEZ, under which APSEZ provides common infrastructure facilities and port services to AICTPL, with the tenor in line with the sub-concession agreement. The terminal has capacity of 3.1 million TEU and is able to handle large container ships of up to 18,000 TEU.

TIL is the world’s sixth-largest container terminal operator. It has an interest in 42 strategically located terminals at key ports on major shipping routes in 25 countries across five continents. TIL was formed in 2000 to secure berths and terminal capacity for its majority shareholder, MSC. MSC is the world’s largest container shipping line. Meanwhile, APSEZ operates 12 ports across India. It is India’s largest private port operator, handling 247 million tonnes of cargo in FY21, which was about 25% of the India’s seaborne cargo in FY21.

CREDIT UPDATE

Strong Recovery from Covid-19

AICTPL has recovered strongly from the initial wave of Covid-19 lockdowns in 1QFY21. Overall cargo for FY21 was 48% more than FY20, resulting in AICTPL becoming the largest Indian container terminal.

Increased Share of Transhipment in Throughput

As AICTPL acts the transhipment hub for the west coast of India, AICTPL has about 40% of the total container throughput being transhipment cargo, which is expected to increase to nearly 50% in the current FY-2022.

O&D Cargo Continues to Contribute the Majority of Revenue

The overall transhipment revenue remains below 20%, despite increased transhipment contribution in throughput, as transhipment handling charges are less than half of the O&D handling charges.

Higher Capacity Utilisation Has Not Materially Degraded Operational Efficiency

Globally, the maritime sector has been overwhelmed by a shortage of shipping containers since the beginning of Covid-19. This, coupled with uneven rebound in trade across regions, the delays and congestion at ports and the re-routing of container ships, has led to a worldwide shortage of shipping containers. The effect can also be seen in AICTPL, which saw a much higher high utilisation of 85% in FY21, compared with an optimal utilisation of about 70%. AICTPL management has shown confidence that this high utilisation has not resulted in any material degradation in operational efficiency.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

In Fitch’s base case, throughput growth is capped at 75% of utilisation rate from FY23 to FY31, the same as the AICTPL management forecast, while we expect FY22 to have a utilisation of 85%, a similar level to FY21 supported by robust performance in 1HFY22. The base case also considers a tariff increase of 3% – the same as management’s expectation – and the operating costs, which are in line with the management estimate. We exclude the terminal value from cash flow available for debt service so as to assess the amount from operations only. Fitch’s base case generates an average DSCR of 3.01x, with a minimum of 1.17x in 2031 and 2.29x in 2030, excluding 2031.

The base case generates a five-year average net debt/EBITDA of 3.1x, with a maximum of 3.6x.

Meanwhile, the Fitch rating case incorporates lower tariff growth of 2% a year and 10% operating expense stress while throughput is capped at 70% of utilisation rate for FY23 to FY31, whereas FY22 is considered to have utilisation of 85%. Fitch’s rating case generates an average DSCR of 2.74x, with a minimum of 0.99x in FY31 and 1.99x in FY30, excluding FY31, which is the end of concession and repayment period. Repayment in FY31 is mitigated by a senior debt restricted amortisation account building up in the three years prior to the maturity date of the notes. AICTPL has to make payment into the account up to the outstanding debt service amount until the maturity date, including principal and interest. Fitch’s average DSCR excludes this account.

The Fitch rating case generates a five-year average net debt/EBITDA of 3.3x, with a maximum of 3.7x.

