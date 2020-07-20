Fitch Affirms Indian Oil Corporation at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-‘. The Outlook is Negative. The agency has also affirmed India-based IOC’s senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured debt at ‘BBB-‘.

Fitch equates IOC’s rating with that of its largest shareholder, the state of India (BBB-/Negative), based on our Government-Related Entities (GRE) Rating Criteria.

We have maintained IOC’s Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at ‘bb+’, as we expect net leverage to improve to a level that is in line with the SCP from the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22) after deteriorating to levels well above where we would consider revising the SCP downwards in FY20-FY21. Our rating case incorporates a gradual recovery in refining volume and margins from 2QFY21, stable average marketing margins and controlled capex. However, the improvement is subject to the risk of weak industry conditions persisting beyond our baseline scenario, and/or capex or shareholder returns that are higher than we expect. These limit the SCP headroom.

IOC’s SCP benefits from its dominant market position in India, where it is the largest oil refining and marketing company, the above-average complexity of its refining assets, and improving diversification.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strength of State Linkages: Fitch assesses IOC’s status, ownership and control by the sovereign as ‘Strong’. The state directly owns 51.5% of IOC and appoints its board. We consider its support record and expectations for the likelihood of state support ‘Strong’. IOC has received tangible support from the state in the form of subsidies to meet the under-recoveries on products sold below market prices. The subsidies are approved by parliament. It has also received indirect government support for its upstream acquisitions outside the country.

State’s Incentive to Support: Fitch assesses the socio-political implications of a default by IOC as ‘Very Strong’. A default would significantly affect the country’s energy security given IOC’s leading position. IOC and two other state-owned oil refining and marketing companies import a large share of crude oil and a default would jeopardise their ability to do so and disrupt economic activity. Fitch believes the financial implications of a default are ‘Strong’ as it is one of India’s key state-owned borrowers. A default may have a major impact on the availability and cost of financing options for the state and other GREs.

Easing Lockdown Supports Demand: Fitch expects IOC’s marketing volume to fall 12% to 77.0 million tonnes (MT) in FY21 from a year earlier, and refinery throughout to also fall 12% to 61.4MT. We believe IOC’s petroleum product sales fell to around 50% of normal levels in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown, before improving to around 85%-90% by end-June as parts of the lockdown were relaxed and demand for transportation fuels (diesel, petrol, compressed natural gas) rose. We expect demand to gradually improve over the remainder of FY21, and increase in FY22 to pre-coronavirus levels, supported by a broader economic recovery.

We estimate IOC’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales rose by 10%-12% in 1QFY21 as people staying home boosted domestic LPG consumption and the government provided free LPG to poor households. We expect a recovery in aircraft turbine fuel to take longer than other products, but the impact for IOC will be limited due to the low contribution to total volume (6% of IOC’s FY19 domestic sales) and the ability of its refineries to switch to other products.

Refining Margins Under Pressure: Fitch expects IOC’s gross refining margins (GRM) to fall to USD1.1 per barrel in FY21, from USD2.64 per barrel in FY20, excluding inventory changes. This is due to weakness in gasoline and diesel cracks, partly offset by discounts on crude oil purchases and surplus low-cost crude inventory in floating tankers and strategic reserves. We expect GRMs to improve to around USD5-5.5 per barrel in FY22-FY23 on better demand-supply balance, lower fuel losses and processing costs, albeit still below the peak margins during FY16-FY18’s low crude oil prices (USD48-58 per barrel).

Marketing Margins Resilient: We expect FY21 marketing margins (MM) to be in line with FY20, despite the volatility in 1QFY21, and widen by 3% in FY22-FY23 as demand recovers. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) including IOC kept fuel retail prices, typically linked to global crude oil prices, unchanged from 16 March-6 June, boosting MMs even as crude oil prices fell in March-April. MMs were hit after the government raised the excise duty on petrol by 44% and diesel by 69% from 5 May 2020 and global crude oil prices rose; however, the resumption of daily fuel price revisions from 6 June will support margins.

We believe the government may reduce the additional taxes if crude oil prices continue to rise to keep retail fuel affordable. However, weak government finances give rise to the risk that the government may require OMCs to reduce their marketing margins. This has the potential to affect the government’s plan to divest Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BBB-/Negative, SCP: bb+), which we believe will limit any drastic steps.

Lower Capex: Fitch expects IOC’s annual capex to drop to INR200 billion in FY21-FY23, from INR273 billion in FY20 (excluding right-of-use assets). We expect the company to defer and/or re-evaluate the feasibility of discretionary refining and petrochemical projects including the proposed Ratnagiri refinery, and the brownfield expansion or upgrade of some refineries, and upstream investments, due to uncertain industry conditions. However, investments in marketing and pipeline infrastructure (around 50% share of FY19-FY20 total capex), and other ongoing projects will continue.

Weakening Standalone Credit Profile: Fitch expects IOC’s net leverage, measured by total net debt/operating EBITDA, to weaken to 7.8x in FY21 (FY20: 5.4x, FY19: 2.3x), due to weak refining margins, before improving to less than 3.5x in FY22-FY23 as operations improve and capex is controlled. However, the metrics leave minimal headroom for IOC’s SCP and the deleveraging is subject to risks from a prolonged weakness in refining margins, and/or capex or shareholder returns that are higher than our expectations.

Dominant Market Position: IOC operates 11 of India’s 23 refineries and has a 51% share of crude and product pipelines by length and a 45% share in petroleum-marketing infrastructure.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

IOC’s closest peers under Fitch’s GRE rating criteria are India’s BPCL and Indonesia’s PT Pertamina (Persero) (BBB/Stable, SCP: bbb-). BPCL and IOC have the same assessment for their GRE factors. The ‘Very Strong’ assessment of the socio-political implications of a default by both IOC and BPCL takes into consideration that a default of these state-controlled OMCs would jeopardise their ability to import a large share of India’s crude oil, disrupting the economy. The status, ownership and control, support record and expectations, and financial implications of a default factors are assessed as ‘Strong’ for both.

Pertamina’s status, ownership and control by the sovereign is considered ‘Very Strong’, as the state fully owns the national oil company, appoints its board and senior management and directs and approves investments. We also see the support record as ‘Very Strong’, as Pertamina consistently receives subsidies for selling certain petroleum products below market prices. Fitch regards the socio-political and financial implications of a default as ‘Very Strong’ due to Pertamina’s monopoly position in downstream operations in Indonesia and its role as a proxy borrower for the Indonesian government.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch’s key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include:

– Brent crude oil at USD37.5 per barrel in FY21, USD47 per barrel in FY22, and USD53.5 per barrel in FY23, in line with Fitch’s oil price deck.

– Marketing volume to fall 12% in FY21, before improving to FY20 volumes in FY22-FY23. This includes a 30% decline in 1QFY21 as domestic demand for petroleum products fell on account of the lockdown, before gradually improving over the rest of the year as the lockdown is relaxed.

– Refining throughput to drop 12% in FY21, implying an 88% utilisation rate, followed by 100% utilisation in FY22-FY23 (FY20: 100%, FY19: 104%). This reflects around 70% utilisation in 1QFY21, followed by 90% utilisation in 2QFY21 (in line with 1QFY21’s exit rate) and a gradual improvement to 100% by FYE21.

– USD 1.1 per barrel of GRM in FY21, weighted down by weak gasoline and diesel cracks during 1HFY21, before a gradual recovery from 2HFY21. GRMs of USD5.0-5.5 per barrel in FY22-FY23 (FY19: USD5.4 per barrel, FY18: USD8.5 per barrel,) supported by falling product inventory and a demand recovery.

– FY21 MMs to be at similar levels as FY20, and increase by 3% in FY22 and FY23, in line with a demand recovery and to also reflect increases to partly recoup the capex spent on making the company’s refineries compliant with BS-VI emission norms.

– Annual capex of INR200 billion in FY21-FY23.

– Dividend payout of INR40 billion-60 billion in FY21-FY22, despite a loss after tax in FY20-FY21, increasing to around INR100 billion in FY23.

– US dollar-Indian rupee exchange rate of 76 in FY21, 74 in FY22, and 74 in FY23.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

– The Outlook is Negative and we therefore do not expect positive rating action. The Outlook will be revised to Stable if the sovereign’s Outlook is revised to Stable, provided the likelihood of support from the state remains strong.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

– A downgrade of the sovereign rating

– The likelihood of support from the state declines significantly

For the sovereign rating of India, the following sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in our rating action commentary of 18 June 2020:

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

– A structurally weaker real GDP growth outlook, for instance due to continued financial-sector weakness or reform implementation that is lacking.

– Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit after the pandemic recedes, and to put the general government debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

– Implementation of a credible strategy to reduce general government debt after the pandemic that would put it on a path towards the ‘BBB’ peer median.

– Higher sustained investment and growth rates in the medium term without the creation of macroeconomic imbalances, such as from successful structural reform implementation and a healthier financial sector.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Strong Liquidity: IOC’s strong liquidity is reflected in its large holding of cash and equivalents of around INR136 billion (including Indian government oil bonds) and undrawn, sanctioned and committed credit lines of INR82 billion at FYE20. Long-term debt maturities in FY21 are only INR21 billion. We expect IOC to report negative free cash flow in the next few years, but we believe it can secure adequate funding as and when needed, due to its ready access to domestic and international capital and banking markets, and strong linkages with the sovereign and its importance in maintaining India’s energy security.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS

IOC implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) – 116 “Leases” with its FY20 results and Fitch has adjusted its reported financials in line with our revised Corporate Rating Criteria. IOC has reported the net increase in right-of-use assets and lease obligations as part of capex and debt issuance, respectively, in its cash flow statement, although the net cash impact is neutral and the entries are non-cash in nature. Fitch has adjusted the capex and debt issuance in the cash flow statements to reflect the capex intensity and free cash flows more accurately.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

PUBLIC RATINGS WITH CREDIT LINKAGE TO OTHER RATINGS

IOC’s rating is directly linked to the credit quality of its largest shareholder, the state of India. A change in Fitch’s assessment of the credit quality of the sovereign would automatically result in a change in the company’s rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies).

Source: Fitch Ratings