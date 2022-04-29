Fitch Affirms Rio Tinto at ‘A’; Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rio Tinto Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is detailed below.

The rating reflects Rio Tinto’s large scale, strong cash flow generation linked to first and second quartile cost positions of key assets, robust demand outlook for iron ore, aluminium and copper supported by global energy-transition trends and a conservative balance sheet. The earnings outlook remains supportive, despite weakening global GDP growth amid high energy prices, large-scale lockdowns in China and increasing supply-chain disruptions linked to the Ukraine war.

A Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021 underpins Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to remain comfortably within our rating sensitivity over the medium term, at close to 0.5x, even as free cash flow (FCF) turns negative to fund increased growth spending from 2023. The group has a healthy pipeline of projects, the largest being Simandou, a high-grade iron ore deposit in Guinea.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Financial Profile: Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility is underpinned by record Fitch-adjusted EBITDA of USD34 billion and a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021. Its 1Q22 production was down year-on-year with 6% less iron ore and 8% less aluminium due to operational disruptions, including slow tie-in of replacement mines, employee absenteeism linked to Covid-19, weather patterns or strikes. Nonetheless, the earnings outlook for 2022 remains robust. Fitch forecasts around USD27.8 billion of EBITDA for 2022, moderating to a mid-cycle of around USD17 billion.

Growth in Focus: Rio Tinto has an ambition to deploy up to USD3 billion of investment for growth from 2023, if suitable projects are ready for execution. Despite a growing pipeline, permitting and regulatory approvals as well as getting support from local communities and traditional owners have become a very complex process. For ventures such as Simandou in Guinea or Resolution Copper in the US a successful implementation of the ESG strategy and strong oversight are also key.

FCF To Turn Negative: Our forecasts assume capex of USD9 billion-USD9.5 billion per annum from 2023. Based on our earnings forecast and a 60% dividend payout such capex would turn FCF negative by USD2 billion per annum. However, given the group’s net cash position we believe it would be credit positive if the company uses its existing debt capacity to fund growth rather than for additional shareholder returns. In our conservative rating case FFO net leverage would still remain at a low level of about 0.5x by 2025.

Commodity Markets Remain Supportive: The war in Ukraine has led to supply-side disruptions for iron ore, copper and aluminium and it is difficult to forecast at this stage how much demand destruction will occur linked to weaker global economic growth. For now supply-side concerns, high energy prices and inflation support commodity prices, particularly copper and aluminium. In China, the key market for commodities, while lockdowns and high energy costs are putting pressure on GDP growth, the country continues to pursue infrastructure investment as well as provide monetary and policy support to maintain growth.

Nevertheless, weaker macroeconomic conditions may lead governments of some major economies to re-consider policy priorities for the near-term, potentially resulting in more price volatility for commodities depending on the resulting impact on demand patterns.

High Mining Cost Inflation: Significantly higher energy prices and labour costs are highly visible across the mining sector in 2022. Given that commodity prices are also supported by inflation, the earnings outlook continues to be robust, but maintaining cost discipline is key to protecting companies’ competitive position in the long term.

Step-Change in ESG Strategy: Rio Tinto now targets 50% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has dedicated USD7.5 billion of capital investment for decarbonisation over that period. Management are confident they will reach commercialisation of inert anode technology in the mid-2020s, making zero carbon aluminium possible. This early carbon mitigation will make the group’s operations more resilient to future challenges. Also, the new strategy focuses on a social licence to operate, strengthening stakeholder engagement and building relationships with host communities.

Underground Production in Sight: Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill Resources and the Mongolian government reached an agreement to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward. The comprehensive package included the waiver of the USD2.4 billion carry account loan extended to Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi (wholly owned by the Mongolian government) in full plus accrued interest. Rio Tinto has since progressed with undercut operations with a target to start commercial production in 1H23. The underground ore body has an average copper grade of 1.52%, which is three times higher than the open pit. Following the ramp-up annual production of 290kt-300kt from 2024 should be achievable as per CRU Group.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

Rio Tinto is one of the top three global mining companies, along with BHP Group Limited (A/Stable) and Vale S.A. (BBB/Stable). Rio Tinto derives more than two-thirds of its EBITDA from iron ore (including the Canadian pellets and concentrates business) with the remainder primarily coming from aluminium and copper (earnings contributions are all based on mid-cycle price assumptions).

BHP, following divestment of its oil & gas division, will have weaker product and end-market diversification than Rio Tinto, with around two-thirds of earnings from steelmaking raw materials (predominantly iron ore; small contribution from met coal) and one third from copper.

Most of the iron ore for BHP and Rio Tinto comes from Australia. A large proportion of copper for both companies comes from the Escondida mine in Chile (BHP: 57.5% ownership; Rio Tinto: 30%).

Rio Tinto and BHP each has a record of maintaining a conservative debt position, with FFO net leverage comfortably below 1.0x. After retaining cash flow and achieving a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021, Rio Tinto currently has more financial flexibility than BHP, which will aid the former in its growth pursuit in the next three to four years.

BHP and Rio Tinto derive a large majority of earnings from assets in OECD countries. Mongolia, where Rio Tinto’s large greenfield project Oyu Tolgoi is located, is a more challenging mining jurisdiction, as would be Guinea where the Simandou project is located and is currently being considered for development by Rio Tinto and its consortium partners.

Vale S.A. has historically derived more than 85% of EBITDA from iron ore (including pellets) with the remainder from nickel, copper and other minerals. The company has a lower rating than its peers due to i) concentrated exposure to one commodity – iron ore; ii) the majority of operations being located in Brazil, which has a less developed economic environment and systemic governance; iii) higher transportation costs to important markets like China; and iv) a history of weak governance in observing robust safety practices, as shown by the Mariana and Brumadinho dam failures.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

– Iron ore at USD110/t in 2022, USD85/t in 2023, USD75/t in 2024, and USD70/t in 2025

– Aluminium USD2,950/t in 2022, USD2,600/t in 2023, USD2,500/t in 2024 and USD2,200/t in 2025

– Copper at USD9,500/t in 2022 (LME spot), USD8,500/t in 2023, USD7,500/t in 2024 and 2025

– Dividend distribution at 70% of underlying earnings in 2022 followed by 60% to 2025

– Capex of USD8 billion in 2022, USD9 billion in 2023 and USD9.5 billion in 2024 and 2025

Rio Tinto’s USD2.7 billion non-binding cash offer to acquire the remaining 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources is not included in the rating case, given that the Turquoise Hill board of directors has formed a special committee that will consider a number of financing options, including to proceed with an equity offering to meet liquidity requirements or to consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto or accepting the non-binding cash offer

– Net debt to increase to around USD5.5 billion by 2025 (as calculated by Fitch, applying adjustments to cash and cash equivalents referenced in Summary Financial Adjustments)

Fitch Ratings – London – 29 Apr 2022: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rio Tinto Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is detailed below.

The rating reflects Rio Tinto’s large scale, strong cash flow generation linked to first and second quartile cost positions of key assets, robust demand outlook for iron ore, aluminium and copper supported by global energy-transition trends and a conservative balance sheet. The earnings outlook remains supportive, despite weakening global GDP growth amid high energy prices, large-scale lockdowns in China and increasing supply-chain disruptions linked to the Ukraine war.

A Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021 underpins Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to remain comfortably within our rating sensitivity over the medium term, at close to 0.5x, even as free cash flow (FCF) turns negative to fund increased growth spending from 2023. The group has a healthy pipeline of projects, the largest being Simandou, a high-grade iron ore deposit in Guinea.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Financial Profile: Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility is underpinned by record Fitch-adjusted EBITDA of USD34 billion and a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021. Its 1Q22 production was down year-on-year with 6% less iron ore and 8% less aluminium due to operational disruptions, including slow tie-in of replacement mines, employee absenteeism linked to Covid-19, weather patterns or strikes. Nonetheless, the earnings outlook for 2022 remains robust. Fitch forecasts around USD27.8 billion of EBITDA for 2022, moderating to a mid-cycle of around USD17 billion.

Growth in Focus: Rio Tinto has an ambition to deploy up to USD3 billion of investment for growth from 2023, if suitable projects are ready for execution. Despite a growing pipeline, permitting and regulatory approvals as well as getting support from local communities and traditional owners have become a very complex process. For ventures such as Simandou in Guinea or Resolution Copper in the US a successful implementation of the ESG strategy and strong oversight are also key.

FCF To Turn Negative: Our forecasts assume capex of USD9 billion-USD9.5 billion per annum from 2023. Based on our earnings forecast and a 60% dividend payout such capex would turn FCF negative by USD2 billion per annum. However, given the group’s net cash position we believe it would be credit positive if the company uses its existing debt capacity to fund growth rather than for additional shareholder returns. In our conservative rating case FFO net leverage would still remain at a low level of about 0.5x by 2025.

Commodity Markets Remain Supportive: The war in Ukraine has led to supply-side disruptions for iron ore, copper and aluminium and it is difficult to forecast at this stage how much demand destruction will occur linked to weaker global economic growth. For now supply-side concerns, high energy prices and inflation support commodity prices, particularly copper and aluminium. In China, the key market for commodities, while lockdowns and high energy costs are putting pressure on GDP growth, the country continues to pursue infrastructure investment as well as provide monetary and policy support to maintain growth.

Nevertheless, weaker macroeconomic conditions may lead governments of some major economies to re-consider policy priorities for the near-term, potentially resulting in more price volatility for commodities depending on the resulting impact on demand patterns.

High Mining Cost Inflation: Significantly higher energy prices and labour costs are highly visible across the mining sector in 2022. Given that commodity prices are also supported by inflation, the earnings outlook continues to be robust, but maintaining cost discipline is key to protecting companies’ competitive position in the long term.

Step-Change in ESG Strategy: Rio Tinto now targets 50% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has dedicated USD7.5 billion of capital investment for decarbonisation over that period. Management are confident they will reach commercialisation of inert anode technology in the mid-2020s, making zero carbon aluminium possible. This early carbon mitigation will make the group’s operations more resilient to future challenges. Also, the new strategy focuses on a social licence to operate, strengthening stakeholder engagement and building relationships with host communities.

Underground Production in Sight: Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill Resources and the Mongolian government reached an agreement to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward. The comprehensive package included the waiver of the USD2.4 billion carry account loan extended to Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi (wholly owned by the Mongolian government) in full plus accrued interest. Rio Tinto has since progressed with undercut operations with a target to start commercial production in 1H23. The underground ore body has an average copper grade of 1.52%, which is three times higher than the open pit. Following the ramp-up annual production of 290kt-300kt from 2024 should be achievable as per CRU Group.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

Rio Tinto is one of the top three global mining companies, along with BHP Group Limited (A/Stable) and Vale S.A. (BBB/Stable). Rio Tinto derives more than two-thirds of its EBITDA from iron ore (including the Canadian pellets and concentrates business) with the remainder primarily coming from aluminium and copper (earnings contributions are all based on mid-cycle price assumptions).

BHP, following divestment of its oil & gas division, will have weaker product and end-market diversification than Rio Tinto, with around two-thirds of earnings from steelmaking raw materials (predominantly iron ore; small contribution from met coal) and one third from copper.

Most of the iron ore for BHP and Rio Tinto comes from Australia. A large proportion of copper for both companies comes from the Escondida mine in Chile (BHP: 57.5% ownership; Rio Tinto: 30%).

Rio Tinto and BHP each has a record of maintaining a conservative debt position, with FFO net leverage comfortably below 1.0x. After retaining cash flow and achieving a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021, Rio Tinto currently has more financial flexibility than BHP, which will aid the former in its growth pursuit in the next three to four years.

BHP and Rio Tinto derive a large majority of earnings from assets in OECD countries. Mongolia, where Rio Tinto’s large greenfield project Oyu Tolgoi is located, is a more challenging mining jurisdiction, as would be Guinea where the Simandou project is located and is currently being considered for development by Rio Tinto and its consortium partners.

Vale S.A. has historically derived more than 85% of EBITDA from iron ore (including pellets) with the remainder from nickel, copper and other minerals. The company has a lower rating than its peers due to i) concentrated exposure to one commodity – iron ore; ii) the majority of operations being located in Brazil, which has a less developed economic environment and systemic governance; iii) higher transportation costs to important markets like China; and iv) a history of weak governance in observing robust safety practices, as shown by the Mariana and Brumadinho dam failures.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

– Iron ore at USD110/t in 2022, USD85/t in 2023, USD75/t in 2024, and USD70/t in 2025

– Aluminium USD2,950/t in 2022, USD2,600/t in 2023, USD2,500/t in 2024 and USD2,200/t in 2025

– Copper at USD9,500/t in 2022 (LME spot), USD8,500/t in 2023, USD7,500/t in 2024 and 2025

– Dividend distribution at 70% of underlying earnings in 2022 followed by 60% to 2025

– Capex of USD8 billion in 2022, USD9 billion in 2023 and USD9.5 billion in 2024 and 2025

– Rio Tinto’s USD2.7 billion non-binding cash offer to acquire the remaining 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources is not included in the rating case, given that the Turquoise Hill board of directors has formed a special committee that will consider a number of financing options, including to proceed with an equity offering to meet liquidity requirements or to consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto or accepting the non-binding cash offer

– Net debt to increase to around USD5.5 billion by 2025 (as calculated by Fitch, applying adjustments to cash and cash equivalents referenced in Summary Financial Adjustments)

– No large debt-funded acquisitions to 2025

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action or Upgrade

– An upgrade is unlikely unless Rio Tinto diversifies into other sectors with lower business risk and correlation to its mining operations

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action or Downgrade

– FFO gross leverage remaining above 1.5x for a sustained period (2021: 0.5x)

– FFO net leverage or net debt/operating EBITDA remaining above 1.0x for a sustained period (2021: -0.1x)

– Net debt / (cash flow from operations minus capex) above 2.0x for more than two consecutive years (2021: -0.14x)

– Iron ore proven and probable reserves falling below 2,000mt on a sustained basis

– Debt-funded dividends or share buybacks leading to leverage above our negative thresholds

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance.

Fitch Ratings – London – 29 Apr 2022: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rio Tinto Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is detailed below.

The rating reflects Rio Tinto’s large scale, strong cash flow generation linked to first and second quartile cost positions of key assets, robust demand outlook for iron ore, aluminium and copper supported by global energy-transition trends and a conservative balance sheet. The earnings outlook remains supportive, despite weakening global GDP growth amid high energy prices, large-scale lockdowns in China and increasing supply-chain disruptions linked to the Ukraine war.

A Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021 underpins Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to remain comfortably within our rating sensitivity over the medium term, at close to 0.5x, even as free cash flow (FCF) turns negative to fund increased growth spending from 2023. The group has a healthy pipeline of projects, the largest being Simandou, a high-grade iron ore deposit in Guinea.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Financial Profile: Rio Tinto’s financial flexibility is underpinned by record Fitch-adjusted EBITDA of USD34 billion and a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021. Its 1Q22 production was down year-on-year with 6% less iron ore and 8% less aluminium due to operational disruptions, including slow tie-in of replacement mines, employee absenteeism linked to Covid-19, weather patterns or strikes. Nonetheless, the earnings outlook for 2022 remains robust. Fitch forecasts around USD27.8 billion of EBITDA for 2022, moderating to a mid-cycle of around USD17 billion.

Growth in Focus: Rio Tinto has an ambition to deploy up to USD3 billion of investment for growth from 2023, if suitable projects are ready for execution. Despite a growing pipeline, permitting and regulatory approvals as well as getting support from local communities and traditional owners have become a very complex process. For ventures such as Simandou in Guinea or Resolution Copper in the US a successful implementation of the ESG strategy and strong oversight are also key.

FCF To Turn Negative: Our forecasts assume capex of USD9 billion-USD9.5 billion per annum from 2023. Based on our earnings forecast and a 60% dividend payout such capex would turn FCF negative by USD2 billion per annum. However, given the group’s net cash position we believe it would be credit positive if the company uses its existing debt capacity to fund growth rather than for additional shareholder returns. In our conservative rating case FFO net leverage would still remain at a low level of about 0.5x by 2025.

Commodity Markets Remain Supportive: The war in Ukraine has led to supply-side disruptions for iron ore, copper and aluminium and it is difficult to forecast at this stage how much demand destruction will occur linked to weaker global economic growth. For now supply-side concerns, high energy prices and inflation support commodity prices, particularly copper and aluminium. In China, the key market for commodities, while lockdowns and high energy costs are putting pressure on GDP growth, the country continues to pursue infrastructure investment as well as provide monetary and policy support to maintain growth.

Nevertheless, weaker macroeconomic conditions may lead governments of some major economies to re-consider policy priorities for the near-term, potentially resulting in more price volatility for commodities depending on the resulting impact on demand patterns.

High Mining Cost Inflation: Significantly higher energy prices and labour costs are highly visible across the mining sector in 2022. Given that commodity prices are also supported by inflation, the earnings outlook continues to be robust, but maintaining cost discipline is key to protecting companies’ competitive position in the long term.

Step-Change in ESG Strategy: Rio Tinto now targets 50% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has dedicated USD7.5 billion of capital investment for decarbonisation over that period. Management are confident they will reach commercialisation of inert anode technology in the mid-2020s, making zero carbon aluminium possible. This early carbon mitigation will make the group’s operations more resilient to future challenges. Also, the new strategy focuses on a social licence to operate, strengthening stakeholder engagement and building relationships with host communities.

Underground Production in Sight: Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill Resources and the Mongolian government reached an agreement to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward. The comprehensive package included the waiver of the USD2.4 billion carry account loan extended to Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi (wholly owned by the Mongolian government) in full plus accrued interest. Rio Tinto has since progressed with undercut operations with a target to start commercial production in 1H23. The underground ore body has an average copper grade of 1.52%, which is three times higher than the open pit. Following the ramp-up annual production of 290kt-300kt from 2024 should be achievable as per CRU Group.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

Rio Tinto is one of the top three global mining companies, along with BHP Group Limited (A/Stable) and Vale S.A. (BBB/Stable). Rio Tinto derives more than two-thirds of its EBITDA from iron ore (including the Canadian pellets and concentrates business) with the remainder primarily coming from aluminium and copper (earnings contributions are all based on mid-cycle price assumptions).

BHP, following divestment of its oil & gas division, will have weaker product and end-market diversification than Rio Tinto, with around two-thirds of earnings from steelmaking raw materials (predominantly iron ore; small contribution from met coal) and one third from copper.

Most of the iron ore for BHP and Rio Tinto comes from Australia. A large proportion of copper for both companies comes from the Escondida mine in Chile (BHP: 57.5% ownership; Rio Tinto: 30%).

Rio Tinto and BHP each has a record of maintaining a conservative debt position, with FFO net leverage comfortably below 1.0x. After retaining cash flow and achieving a Fitch-adjusted net cash position of USD2.5 billion at end-2021, Rio Tinto currently has more financial flexibility than BHP, which will aid the former in its growth pursuit in the next three to four years.

BHP and Rio Tinto derive a large majority of earnings from assets in OECD countries. Mongolia, where Rio Tinto’s large greenfield project Oyu Tolgoi is located, is a more challenging mining jurisdiction, as would be Guinea where the Simandou project is located and is currently being considered for development by Rio Tinto and its consortium partners.

Vale S.A. has historically derived more than 85% of EBITDA from iron ore (including pellets) with the remainder from nickel, copper and other minerals. The company has a lower rating than its peers due to i) concentrated exposure to one commodity – iron ore; ii) the majority of operations being located in Brazil, which has a less developed economic environment and systemic governance; iii) higher transportation costs to important markets like China; and iv) a history of weak governance in observing robust safety practices, as shown by the Mariana and Brumadinho dam failures.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

– Iron ore at USD110/t in 2022, USD85/t in 2023, USD75/t in 2024, and USD70/t in 2025

– Aluminium USD2,950/t in 2022, USD2,600/t in 2023, USD2,500/t in 2024 and USD2,200/t in 2025

– Copper at USD9,500/t in 2022 (LME spot), USD8,500/t in 2023, USD7,500/t in 2024 and 2025

– Dividend distribution at 70% of underlying earnings in 2022 followed by 60% to 2025

– Capex of USD8 billion in 2022, USD9 billion in 2023 and USD9.5 billion in 2024 and 2025

– Rio Tinto’s USD2.7 billion non-binding cash offer to acquire the remaining 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources is not included in the rating case, given that the Turquoise Hill board of directors has formed a special committee that will consider a number of financing options, including to proceed with an equity offering to meet liquidity requirements or to consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto or accepting the non-binding cash offer

– Net debt to increase to around USD5.5 billion by 2025 (as calculated by Fitch, applying adjustments to cash and cash equivalents referenced in Summary Financial Adjustments)

– No large debt-funded acquisitions to 2025

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action or Upgrade

– An upgrade is unlikely unless Rio Tinto diversifies into other sectors with lower business risk and correlation to its mining operations

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action or Downgrade

– FFO gross leverage remaining above 1.5x for a sustained period (2021: 0.5x)

– FFO net leverage or net debt/operating EBITDA remaining above 1.0x for a sustained period (2021: -0.1x)

– Net debt / (cash flow from operations minus capex) above 2.0x for more than two consecutive years (2021: -0.14x)

– Iron ore proven and probable reserves falling below 2,000mt on a sustained basis

– Debt-funded dividends or share buybacks leading to leverage above our negative thresholds

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Strong Liquidity: At end-2021, Rio Tinto held an estimated USD14.8 billion in unrestricted cash (as calculated by Fitch; cash and cash-equivalents less restricted cash plus 94% of a separately managed portfolio of fixed-income securities), and had available USD7.5 billion under its revolving credit facilities (maturing in November 2026). We forecast it to generate strong operating cash flow around the USD20 billion mark in 2022 and between USD12 billion-USD14 billion for the following three years.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS

– USD1,363 million leases excluded from the total debt amount; USD332 million of depreciation and USD48 million of interest for leasing contracts treated as operating expenditure, reducing EBITDA

– Fitch adjusted available cash to reflect USD299 million of restricted balances, funds held in jurisdictions that do not allow foreign-currency remittances or by entities with legal and contractual restrictions and cannot be applied against any outstanding debt balances; 94% of USD2,401 million of a separately managed portfolio of fixed-income securities moved to cash equivalents; relevant discounts for marketable securities were applied in line with Fitch’s Corporate Rating Criteria.

– USD101 million of derivates hedging net-debt added to the debt quantum

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of ‘3’. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

Source: Fitch Ratings