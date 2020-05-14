Fitch gets approval for China onshore bond ratings

Fitch Ratings Ltd on Thursday became the second global ratings agency to receive approval to rate Chinese onshore bonds in what the country’s central bank said was an implementation of China’s Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it had approved Fitch (China) Bohua Credit Ratings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, to operate in China’s $13 trillion onshore bond market.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), the interbank market regulator, had also approved Fitch Bohua’s registration to rate bonds in the interbank market, the PBOC said.

It said the steps were “concrete implementations” of the Phase 1 trade deal between China and the United States.

It said it would continue to promote the “high-level” opening of the credit rating industry and encourage rating agencies to play a bigger role in guarding against financial risks and improving the financing environment for small and medium-sized companies.

China pledged in May 2017 to open its onshore market to foreign rating agencies following trade talks between Beijing and the then-new Trump administration in Washington.

Fitch Bohua follows S&P Global (China) Ratings Ltd, which received approval to rate bonds in January 2019.

