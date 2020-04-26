Fitch Rates Port of Long Beach, CA’s 2020 TIFIA ‘AA-‘; Affirms Outstanding Revs and TIFIA

Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of ‘AA-‘ to the Port of Long Beach’s $500 million TIFIA loan agreement, issued by the city of Long Beach, California for the Gerald Desmond Bridge Project. Fitch has also affirmed the ‘AA’ rating on outstanding senior lien Port of Long Beach harbor revenue bonds and notes, the ‘F1+’ on outstanding 2018A and 2020C notes, and the ‘AA-‘ rating on the outstanding undrawn 2014 subordinate TIFIA loan. The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Summary: The ratings reflect the port’s strong market position and revenue resilience, despite substantial negative volume pressure stemming from the recent outbreak of the coronavirus and related worldwide containment measures. Fitch views the port’s sizable amount of contractually-guaranteed revenues, coupled with the port’s considerable liquidity position, as stabilizing elements of Port of Long Beach’s financial profile even in light of the coronavirus’s worldwide disruptions to supply chains and demand levels. Revenues from long-term contractual guarantees are sufficient to cover both the port’s outstanding senior debt obligations and the subordinate TIFIA loan when issued. Additionally, contractual guarantees appear to be holding steady despite sizable volume drops in recent months. Maintenance of strong financial metrics and considerable liquidity in line with management’s guidelines of 2.0x minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and 600 days cash on hand (DCOH) are expected through the current coronavirus-driven economic downturn and through execution of the port’s sizable $2.3 billion long-term capital improvement plan (CIP; fiscal 2019-2028). The one-notch differential on the TIFIA loan reflects its subordinate claim on revenues.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Market Position – Revenue Risk (Volume): Stronger

The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-largest container port, located on the west coast. Together with the neighboring Port of Los Angeles, it constitutes the San Pedro Bay Port Complex – the ninth-largest port complex in the world. Fiscal 2019 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were 7.7 million, a 3.2% decrease over 2018, though the second highest year on record in terms of throughput. Volume performance has been negatively impacted in 2019-2020 by the shifting trade policy with China and, more recently, volume volatility due to coronavirus impacts on global maritime trade. Revenues have shown resilience so far, increasing 2.6% in 2019, though declines are likely in 2020. Volumes have fallen 10% and 6% in February and March, respectively, with additional reductions expected in April and May as shippers curtail their schedules. The port’s ability to handle larger ships, sizable local market share and strong representation across shipping alliances continues to position the port favorably even as the shipping industry weathers considerable volatility in the current environment.

Resilient Revenues through Volatility – Revenue Risk (Price): Stronger

With a large majority of operating revenues coming from the container business (approximately 76% of operating revenues), the port is exposed to fluctuations in international trade and competitive pressures, which can lead to volume volatility as seen from coronavirus in recent months. However, the port’s revenues have proven to be largely insulated from trade-related revenue volatility due to the high percentage of long-term guaranteed contracts in place with most tenants. Minimum guarantees accounted for 84% of operating revenues in fiscal 2019, consistent with prior years, and counterparties continue to honor their agreements despite coronavirus-related volume declines, stabilizing 2020 revenues. Guaranteed annual minimums are scheduled to rise in the medium term as contractual step-ups related to the final phase of the Middle Harbor Redevelopment project reach completion in 2020.

Modern Facilities, Sizable Capital Program – Infrastructure Development/Renewal: Midrange

The port benefits from modern facilities. Its $2.3 billion capital program through 2028 is sizable, but Fitch notes expenditures are front loaded (two-thirds completed by 2022), and that no additional borrowing is anticipated to fund the program. Nearly 70% of CIP funding is budgeted to come from port revenues. Major projects covered by the plan include the new Port Headquarters (completed in fiscal 2019); the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement (completion expected 2020); the Middle Harbor redevelopment program (completion expected 2020); and ongoing rail improvements (to extend beyond 2028). No adjustments to the CIP are currently anticipated due to the coronavirus, though management notes plans are flexible and project scope and timing can be adjusted if needed. The Infrastructure score may migrate upwards as these large components of the CIP are completed. Careful management of the plan’s scope and cost relative to business demand so as to maintain the port’s strong financial profile is important to rating maintenance.

Fixed Rate, Amortizing Debt – Debt Structure (Sr): Stronger / Debt Structure (Sub/TIFIA Loan): Midrange

Senior bonds are all fixed-rate and benefit from strong covenants, although Fitch notes that outstanding debt does not benefit from a cash-funded DSRF. The lack of DSRF is not viewed as a credit negative given the robust current and anticipated levels of unrestricted reserves. The subordinate TIFIA loan is also fixed-rate, and benefits from a fixed amortization profile, but has a junior claim to revenues. Fitch views positively the port’s board ordinance requiring maintenance of 2.0x DSCR (all-in) and 600 DCOH, which serve to protect bondholders as additional leverage for the CIP is brought online.

Financial Summary

The port has a healthy balance sheet evidenced by a strong liquidity position, even as cash is used for the ongoing CIP. Liquidity at fiscal year end 2019 of $500 million represents over 1,000 DCOH. Senior DSCR has remained near 3.0x since 2011, and rebounded above 3.0x in 2019 after dipping to 2.4x the last few years. DSCR is projected to remain at or above 3x in Fitch’s rating case and downside scenarios, even when considering the effects of coronavirus-related declines. Port leverage for 2019 is low at 1.8x net debt/cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) on all obligations, though this is expected to rise to around 2.9x (including TIFIA loan draws) as borrowing for the full capital plan comes online over the next few years.

PEER GROUP

The Port of Los Angeles (AA/Stable) is the closest peer to Long Beach, sharing the San Pedro Bay and access to the Alameda Corridor. Long Beach’s liquidity compares favorably with Los Angeles’, and current metrics are comparable, while Long Beach’s ongoing capital plan is larger than that of Los Angeles. Port Houston (AA/Stable) is another comparable port, with access to tax revenues and comparable borrowing for its sizable CIP but lower guaranteed revenue.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

– Higher than anticipated volatility or a steady downward trend in port container volumes;

– Financial forecasts indicating inability to meet management’s policy of maintaining 2.0x DSCR and liquidity equivalent to 600 DCOH;

– Upward revisions to the capital program or a higher dependence to debt funding resulting in weaker leverage metrics or measurably reducing port liquidity.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

– Given the port’s strong profile and current rating level, upward rating migration is unlikely.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Public Finance issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

The port is seeking a direct TIFIA loan in the amount of $500 million to reimburse costs incurred in the replacement of the Gerald Desmond Bridge. The port previously secured a $325 million TIFIA loan in 2014; with the proposed 2020 TIFIA loan, the Build America Bureau has agreed to cancel the existing undrawn loan while providing a larger loan at a reduced interest rate, substantially reducing overall borrowing costs.

The 2020 TIFIA loan will cover roughly 32% of approximately $1.6 billion in costs associated with the bridge replacement project. Terms are substantially similar to the 2014 TIFIA loan, including, among other things, a subordinate revenue pledge on parity with subordinate revolving obligations, a fixed interest rate, and final maturity in 2055.

CREDIT UPDATE

Performance Update

Port of Long Beach’s TEU volumes fell 3.2% for fiscal 2019, reflecting ongoing volatility linked to tariff-related uncertainty affecting west coast cargo volumes. Fitch notes that fiscal 2018 was a record year in terms of TEU performance, and that 2019 throughput remained 5.2% in excess of the pre-recession peak of 7.4 million TEUs. Overall TEU growth for the port remains at or above of U.S. GDP growth, with the 2014 – 2019 CAGR at 2.6% (vs 2014-2018 US GDP growth averaging 2.5%. Fiscal YTD 2020 TEU volumes are down 6.2%, with February down 9.8% relative to 2019, and March down 6.4%, largely reflecting coronavirus disruptions. Management indicates they continue to budget for flat TEUs for 2020.

Despite volume declines, fiscal 2019 saw the port’s total operating revenues increase nearly 3.0% over the year prior, building on the 5.4% increase seen in fiscal 2018. Revenues have been bolstered by the effects of scheduled tariff increases and the effects of catch-ups on updated five-year agreements with some tenants. The overall five-year CAGR for operating revenues shows an increase of 2.9%. Management indicates operating revenues are slightly below budget for fiscal 2020 (down approximately 4%) based on the first six months of the year. Management projections include a 2% overall decline in revenues for fiscal 2020.

Fitch notes that declines and recoveries in volumes have had limited impact on the port’s rating, largely due to the revenue stabilizing nature of the port’s long-term leases with its largest tenants. These long-term lease contracts collectively contain minimum payment provisions that accounted for 84% of operating revenues in fiscal 2019, and are more than sufficient to cover both the port’s outstanding senior debt obligations and the future subordinate TIFIA loan, if drawn (covering all obligations at 2.2x on a net basis in 2019, and continuing to cover at 2.4x or higher through 2024). Contractual guarantees appear to be holding steady amidst coronavirus-related volume drops in recent months; this is consistent with performance during past periods of volume fluctuations (previously due to labor unrest and more recently due to carrier departures and tariff uncertainty), with minimum guarantees continuing to be honored, due to the desire of key tenants to maintain long-term operations at the port Contractual guarantees are expected to increase as the Middle Harbor project comes online (next sizable step-up expected in 2021). Fitch views the continued support of guaranteed revenues, coupled with the port’s considerable liquidity position, as factors that stabilize the port’s financial profile through current negative economic pressures and through execution of the sizable long-term CIP.

Historically, the port has maintained high DSCRs, with net coverage on all obligations in the 3.0x range both prior to the recession and since fiscal 2011. Coverage remains above 3.0x in 2019, well above the senior lien rate covenant of 1.25x. Cash reserves are extremely robust with $501 million in unrestricted funds, which translates to over 1,300 DCOH. The port manages to a minimum of 2.0x net coverage and 600 DCOH, per an ordinance adopted by the Board of Harbor Commissioners in October 2011. Fitch views this policy as providing liquidity stability for bondholders, particularly given the lack of cash-funded debt service reserves going forward. Fitch considers continued management to these levels as important to maintenance of credit quality. Fitch notes that potential contingent liabilities to Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority (ACTA) for debt payments are legally subordinate to port revenue bonds. Due to ACTA’s restructuring of its debt, no additional ACTA shortfall advance payments are expected during the forecast period.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

Fitch Cases

Both San Pedro Bay ports are well-positioned in terms of portside and inter-modal infrastructure, allowing them to accommodate local and non-local shipments, and generally placing them as market leaders despite some competition for discretionary cargo volumes. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global economy and represents a significant challenge across the port sector and to the global supply chain it supports. In order to reflect the substantial reductions in maritime cargo throughput being observed globally, Fitch has revised its cases to reflect the coronavirus impacts.

Fitch’s revised rating case contemplates a 25% drop in volumes in 2020, and a corresponding 15% drop in revenues with minimum annual guaranteed revenues (MAGs) serving as a revenue floor. MAGs continue to buoy revenues in 2021, after which prior rating case revenue growth of 1.3% per year resumes. Operating expenses are held flat in 2020 to reflect adjustment of costs to reduced activity levels, followed by inflationary growth in 2021, and then annual opex growth of 3.1%. Despite volume fluctuations, Fitch’s cases assume continued funding of the full capital plan per management’s projections. Under this case, forecasted DSCR for both senior and subordinate TIFIA obligations are expected to remain at or above 3.1x, while leverage rises to 2.9x in 2024, reflecting CIP-related debt coming online.

Fitch’s also considered several additional coronavirus downside cases, including a sensitivity case with rating case declines in 2020 followed by continued historically low revenue performance in 2021, achieving roughly 85% of 2019 revenues followed by resumption of prior rating case revenue growth. A severe sensitivity scenario was also analyzed, which assumes MAGs are not honored, allowing for a 25% drop in revenues in 2020, followed by a slow recovery to 2019 revenue levels in 2024 reflecting an ongoing recession as a result of the coronavirus. In these scenarios, DSCRs for all obligations remain above 2.7x, and leverage remains manageable at 3.1x or better by 2024. These cases provide little relief via adjustments to operating expense or CIP spending levels. Should volumes stagnate or recessionary pressures persist following initial coronavirus declines, the port may need to delay or defer certain elements of the capital program in order to maintain coverage levels.

Failure to maintain coverage above 2.0x or liquidity above 600 DCOH in keeping with the port’s debt ordinance will jeopardize the current rating.

SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien upon gross revenues. The Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan is secured by a lien on the port’s subordinate revenues, or gross revenues remaining after the payment of debt service on senior bonds and the funding of any debt service reserve funds established for the senior bonds and any other senior obligations.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credit relevance is a score of 3. This signals that ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

Port of Long Beach has an ESG relevance score of 4 for Labor Relations and Practices due to follow-on impacts of labor relations between port tenants and longshoremen during periods of contract negotiations, which may potentially have a negative impact to the credit profile, and is relevant to the rating in conjunction with other factors.

Source: Fitch Ratings