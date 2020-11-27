Fitch Ratings 2021 Outlook: Indonesian Coal Improving

Fitch Ratings expects Indonesian coal selling prices and volumes to improve in 2021, which should support a modest improvement in credit metrics. Fitch assumes a recovery in the Indonesian 4,200kcal coal prices to USD32.5/tonne in 2021 from USD27/tonne in 2020. The improvement in prices started to materialise in late 2020 as Fitch expected. Fitch also expects aggregate volumes of the Fitch-rated miners to increase by about 6% in 2021, compared with the drop of 3% in 2020. Furthermore, most Indonesian coal miners have curtailed mining costs in 2020 due to lower fuel costs, renegotiated contract mining rates and modified mining plans. The lower costs are likely to flow through to an extent in 2021 – helping earnings.

Fitch also expects further clarity on the renewals of the first-generation mining contracts of work (CCoW) shortly, as a large one has already expired. Fitch continues to consider the implications of the renewals, which are applicable to PT Adaro Indonesia (BBB-/Stable) and PT Indika Energy Tbk (BB-/Negative) as event risks. Rating Outlook: Negative Fitch has negative outlooks on three of the seven Indonesian coal-mining and mining-services companies. The Negative Outlooks on Indika, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA, BB-) and PT ABM Investment Tbk (B+) reflect limited headroom because credit metrics have weakened following weak industry dynamics. The ratings of Geo Energy Resources Limited (CC) were downgraded earlier this year due to substantial liquidity concerns amid a weak operating profile. The Stable Outlooks on Adaro, PT Bayan Resources Tbk (BB-/Stable) and Golden Energy and Resources Limited (GEAR, B+/Stable) continue to reflect the comfortable ratings headroom.

Source: Fitch Ratings