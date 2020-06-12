Fitch Ratings Cuts European Gas Price Assumptions, Raises US Henry Hub

Fitch Ratings has cut its short-term price assumptions for European natural gas due to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply glut, exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. We expect market rebalancing to be slow due to significant excess production capacity, large gas volumes in European storage and weak demand. At the same time we have raised Henry Hub price assumptions for 2021-2022 reflecting lower associated gas production in the US.

We have reduced our Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF)/UK National Balancing Point (NBP) price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 due to increased oversupply in the European and global LNG markets, aggravated by the coronavirus fallout. The ramp-up of new LNG facilities, particularly in the US, slowing Chinese demand growth and the warm winter of 2019-2020 in the Northern Hemisphere put LNG prices under pressure even before the coronavirus crisis started. The average TTF price was USD4.5/mcf in 2019, well below USD7.9/mcf in 2018. The price has fallen further and remained below USD2/mcf since mid-April. We assume it will stay at this level throughout the summer, recovering to around USD3/mcf in 4Q20 and averaging USD2.5/mcf in 2020.

Europe’s large storage capacity of around 110bcm attracts LNG imports, which increase oversupply in the region. Of this storage, 73% is currently utilised, which is high compared to an average utilisation rate of 43% during this time of year in 2016-2018.

We expect some rebalancing in the European gas market in the next few months due to a combination of reduced LNG volumes coming from the US, which is the global LNG swing supplier, lower pipeline imports from Russia, and growing seasonal consumption in 4Q20. LNG plants’ utilisation rates in the US have already fallen below 70% and are likely to decline further this summer, although this will depend on prices in Europe and Asia. Volumes are likely to eventually return to the market, limiting price recovery. We estimate that the marginal cost of supply for US LNG to Europe is around USD3.5/mcf, which includes expected feedstock costs in 2021 and transportation, but excludes liquefaction tolling fees.

Our medium- and long-term assumptions in Europe are unchanged. LNG demand should grow considerably in the long term and its role in the global energy mix will continue to increase, particularly in the context of the low-carbon transition. Moreover, many final investment decisions for new projects are being postponed in the current low price environment, potentially resulting in the market switching to a deficit after 2022-2023. We expect the price differential between TTF/NBP and Henry Hub to widen and our long-term assumptions incorporate the capex component of prospective LNG projects.

Higher Henry Hub price assumptions in 2021-2022 reflect the reduction in oil-directed drilling and completion activity in the US that should lead to lower-than-expected associated gas production. This will bring natural gas storage levels more in line with the five-year average in 2H20 going into the winter drawdown season.

A small cut to the long-term Henry Hub price reflects our expectation that natural gas producers will continue to achieve incremental production and capital efficiencies, leading to lower full-cycle natural gas costs for marginal producers. Furthermore, US oil and gas producers may exhibit heightened production and capital discipline leading to, on average, a relatively balanced natural gas market further supported by stronger US LNG economics from 2022.

These price assumptions changes alone are not sufficient to trigger rating actions.

Source: Fitch Ratings