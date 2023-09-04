Fitch Ratings Cuts Forecast for 2023 New Home Sales in China

Fitch Ratings now expects China’s new home sales in 2023 to fall by 10% to 15%, steeper than our previous estimate of a 0% to 5% drop, reflecting declining transaction volume and re-emerging pressure on home prices.

Our forecast is for developers to sell around 900 million square metres (sqm) of residential-property space this year, down from the 1.15 billion sqm in 2022. Year-to-date growth in China’s new home sales has flattened to around 0.7% after significant yoy drops in June and July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Country Garden’s evolving credit event may exacerbate weakness in homebuyers’ sentiment, with larger impact on lower-tier cities.

Home prices are starting to feel the heat, with secondary home prices in Tier 1 cities declining yoy since June and by a faster pace month-on-month. While primary market prices in many higher-tier cities are below those in the secondary market, a narrower gap between the two could further reduce homebuyers’ interest in new homes.

With persistent market weakness, some of the surviving developers – including some state-owned ones – may have negative operating cashflows if sales inflows fall short of outflows for construction costs and land banking. They are likely to turn to bank loans to fund this gap as other funding avenues remain largely unavailable. In this scenario, higher leverage could also become a credit issue for these homebuilders in the medium term.

Our sales forecast assumes the Chinese government’s policy response will not involve large monetary stimulus, while any incremental relaxation of home-purchasing restrictions will remain targeted and unlikely to reverse a structural normalisation in the sector. Such policies, if forthcoming, may concentrate housing demand in Tier 1 and 2 cities, given that sales in higher-tier cities are usually more constrained by policy. Many lower-tier cities may experience more prolonged housing recessions in the absence of more aggressive policy stimulus, resulting in potential going-concern issues for some regional developers if the trend persists.

Lower-tier cities in economically weaker regions are vulnerable to structurally lower land sales, as most local governments have lowered land supplies in their 2023 budgeting process to the face of weaker housing demand.

More support from higher-tier governments – in the form of direct transfer payments and provincial platforms’ issuance of special-purpose refinancing bonds – are likely but will remain targeted. They will help mitigate the refinancing risk in the weaker regions, giving the local governments more time to optimise their financing vehicles’ financing structures.

Revenue and margin pressure will intensify at Chinese banks if the property stress worsens and spills over to ancillary sectors, while the risk is likely greater for smaller lenders with a higher concentration in Tier 3 and lower cities. This is especially because mortgage loan growth this year has been undermined by weak transaction volumes and mortgage prepayments. Continued policy support to promote housing completion will help mitigate asset-quality risks for banks.

Asset management companies (AMCs) have sizeable exposures to the property sector through direct exposures and real estate collateral. Increasing downward pressure from the weak property market will weigh on their asset quality by dampening the asset recoveries and credit profiles of their borrowers, although the deepening stress could increase their bargaining power in purchasing distressed property projects.

We expect policymakers to continue prioritising home price stability over transaction volumes to ensure systemic stability. However, if the policy approach shifts to allowing more price cuts, the declining collateral valuation could challenge banks’ and AMCs’ asset quality.

Source: Fitch Ratings