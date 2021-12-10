Fitch Ratings: Global Home Price Growth to Slow in 2022

Fitch Ratings expects home prices in 2022 to continue growing globally except China, but at a more moderate pace than in 2021.

In its latest Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook, Fitch attributes the continued rise in prices to ongoing housing shortages, low mortgage rates, rising construction costs and strong demand.

While most of these factors will persist in the near term, we expect some downward pressure on home prices in 2022 that will limit growth.

Price momentum will be slowed in a number of markets by a combination of rising interest rates, along with pressure from high home prices, household debt levels and affordability constraints for first-time buyers. This will intensify the political and economic debate regarding the direction and intent of housing policies and may lead to increased regulatory intervention in some countries, or even limit mortgage lending in others.

“Recent double-digit price rises have led to certain housing markets becoming overvalued, following the constrained supply and extensive support to household incomes from governmentsduring the pandemic,” said Alla Sirotic, Senior Director in Fitch’s Enhanced Analytics – Global Structured Finance team.

Stronger-than-expected home price growth in 2022 would create conditions for potentially large corrections.

“Despite expiring pandemic-support programmes, we expect stable arrears in most markets. This stability is mostly due to improving labour markets, high saving rates and rising home prices,” said Michele Cuneo, Senior Director in Fitch’s Enhanced Analytics – Global Structured Finance team. Mortgage loan performance will continue to depend on economic activity, further Covid-19 developments and mortgage-rate trends.

Some interest-rate increases are now expected in the US, UK and Latin America. Fitch’s forecasts for home prices and arrears in 15 markets in our ‘Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook – 2022’ are available by clicking the link above and at www.fitchratings.com

Source: Fitch Ratings