Fitch Ratings: Global Steel Outlook Stable, but Producer Margins Will Fall

The outlook for the global steel sector is stable in 2019, Fitch Ratings says. Chinese export restraint is a key support for the sector in the face of rising output elsewhere, which, combined with lower raw material costs, means prices and producers’ profit margins are likely to fall.

Winter production cuts and supply-side reduction will continue to limit Chinese exports, which we expect to remain at around 75 million tons a year in the long term. Domestic demand will ease due to the slowdown in property sales and flat auto sales, and we expect metal spreads for Chinese steelmakers to decrease by 5%-8% this year. However, we do not forecast an abrupt squeeze like that seen in 2015.

We think US producer margins will remain resilient due to solid demand, lower raw material costs, and expanding downstream value-added production. This will support strong free cash flow (FCF) generation and leverage will be stable despite a shift in capital allocation from debt repayment toward capex, share repurchases and acquisitions.

US flat-rolled steel producers have benefited from section 232 tariffs. Indeed, tariffs, protectionism and trade volumes remain important factors to monitor globally. Traditional exporters of semi-finished steel, such as the CIS and Brazil, will need to compete for market share as some Asian countries reduce their reliance on imports amid lower trade volumes.

Indian steel imports have risen as China, Japan and South Korea have diverted volumes from the US following the imposition of tariffs. We think solid domestic demand (Fitch forecasts 7.0% GDP growth in FY20) has created some space to accommodate higher imports, but domestic output could be displaced if imports continue rising. Weakness in the Brazilian real has kept import levels manageable for domestic steel companies, although rising working capital and capex requirements will present them with further challenges in generating positive FCF in 2019.

The European steel industry faces slower demand in 2019 from the automotive, construction and mechanical engineering sectors, although the EU’s import product quotas are likely to constrain supply.

We forecast stable or falling leverage in all six of the national and regional markets covered in our outlook. Russian steel companies have the lowest leverage among their global peers due to low costs and conservative financial policies. Investment-grade Russian companies have FFO adjusted gross leverage below 1.5x and Evraz Group (BB/Stable) has reduced its debt in recent years.

