Fitch Ratings: Tight Liquidity Amplifies Lira Risk For Turkish Companies

Currency mismatches and reliance on short-term borrowings exacerbate the pressure on the Turkish corporate ratings stemming from the recent lira depreciation and a deteriorated operating environment, Fitch Ratings says.

In Fitch Ratings’ report “From QE to QT Stress Scenario: Turkey,” we tested rated Turkish corporates using a stress scenario under which the lira falls to TRY5.5/USD at end-2018 and TRY6/USD at end-2019. These levels have now been exceeded following the currency volatility of the past several days, with an exchange rate of around TRY6/USD at the time of publication. Fitch continues to monitor the companies’ credit ratings, focusing on the impact of the new exchange rate levels, the corporates’ ability to pass on high costs due to currency mismatch to their customers and their liquidity profiles.

Liquidity profiles for corporates become increasingly significant if volatile conditions persist over time. Turkish corporates, similar to those in some other emerging markets, rely on uncommitted bank credit lines. Although to date the companies have been able to regularly renew these lines, availability may become more restricted if the currency crisis intensifies further and the impact on Turkish banks intensifies. This, coupled with relatively short-term maturity profiles of corporate debt, could increase pressure on the ratings. Fitch does not include uncommitted credit lines in its corporate liquidity scores, but gives them some benefit in its qualitative assessment.

The recent announcement by the Turkish Finance Ministry limiting national banks’ ability to cut credit availability to corporates is positive for the corporate sector in the short term in terms of availability, but, in the long term, could potentially increase risks for the banking sector. Past experience would suggest that whilst short-term availability might be assured, pricing for corporates will likely increase. In the longer term, weakness in the banking system would impact the corporates relying on banking credit or deposits placed with banks for their liquidity needs and also increase the macro risks in the country.

Our recent scenario report identified six rated issuers with ‘Higher’ credit profile vulnerability to a stress case. Subsequently, the ratings on food group Yasar and retailer Migros were downgraded by one notch.

Source: Fitch Ratings