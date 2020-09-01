Fitch Ratings Updates Metals and Mining Price Assumptions

Fitch Ratings has revised its main metals and mining price assumptions on evolving supply and demand trends.

We have raised nickel price assumptions for 2020 due to stronger-than-expected year-to-date (ytd) price performance. The unchanged medium- and long-term prices reflect a potential tightness in supply as Indonesian ore exports remain banned by the government and may not be fully replaced by other nickel suppliers. We expect strong long-term demand, particularly from batteries for electric vehicles.

We have increased copper price assumptions for 2020-2021 due to a smaller-than-expected decline in global demand driven by a quicker recovery in China, thanks to an economic stimulus package and demand from construction. Demand will benefit in the long term due to electrification trends and growth in renewables, but we have revised the long-term price assumption downwards as we no longer forecast increasing deficits, but assume a more balanced market in the medium-term.

We have modestly raised our zinc price assumptions to reflect a stronger-than-expected demand rebound in China and reduced mine supply. The slight price drop in 2022 reflects our expectation that the concentrate market will move to a surplus from roughly balanced in 2021. We expect the market will be broadly balanced thereafter and prices to trend to our mid-cycle assumption of USD2,100/tonne.

We have raised aluminium price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 on a stronger market recovery in China. Destocking in 2Q20 was mostly driven by a pick-up in overall construction activity in the country, aided by supply reduction as smelters suspended their production. Demand remains weak in the rest of the world.

We have raised gold price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 and kept other years unchanged. Low interest rates and a weaker US dollar may persist into 2021, but recessionary conditions may result in higher scrap supply and better valuations for alternative investments. This could result in a gradual price decline from current multi-year highs, similar to that in 2013.

Coking coal price assumptions have been reduced for 2020-2022 on lower-than-expected ytd market prices and a slower-than-expected recovery in global steel production. Demand outside of China remains under pressure, while internal coking coal supply improved considerably in China and purchases of seaborn coal are restricted. Furthermore, the ban on Mongolian coking coal exports has been lifted, which increased supply from the country. Reduced output by major coal producers were not sufficient to offset lower demand.

The 2020 Qinhuangdao 5,500kcal/kg coal price assumption revision reflects ytd prices, while assumptions for other years remain unchanged. The price recovery in China in 2Q20 has provided little support to the seaborne price as global ex-China demand remains weak. Meanwhile, the freight rate from Australia to China increased to USD11/tonne in mid-July from USD6.5/tonne in mid-June 2020. Therefore, the price gap between China’s Qinhuangdao 5,500kcal/kg coal and Newcastle’s 5,500kcal/kg coal surged to a historical high in early-July. We expect this gap to narrow during the rest of the year and the pace of recovery of Newcastle’s 6,000 kcal/kg thermal coal in 2020 and 2021 to be similar to that in the prior trough in 2015-2016 when the industry was severely oversupplied. Our long-term prices reflect a gradually normalising price gap to the 2019 level.

We have increased all iron ore price assumptions due to continued tight market supply. Vale would need to markedly ramp up its production in 2020-2022 for the market to be balanced or oversupplied. No other miner has a comparable impact on the market balance and all of them have been pushing hard to deliver incremental volumes and benefit from the price environment. Still, they have not been able to replace the 80 million tonnes that Vale lost following the 2019 dam disaster.

Source: Fitch Ratings