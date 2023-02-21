Fitch Upgrades Baosteel Resources to ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based Baosteel Resources International Company Limited’s (BRI) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘A’ from ‘A-‘. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade is driven by the same rating action on its parent, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (Baowu, A+/Stable), which reflects our expectation that Baowu’s net leverage will remain below 1.7x in our forecast period, given its ability to weather industry volatility, and its significant expansion in scale and business diversification over the years.

BRI’s rating is one notch below that of Baowu due to the strong linkages between the two entities, in line with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Linkage to Parent: BRI’s linkage to the parent is supported by its unique position as the group’s offshore financing and trading platform and upstream resource consolidation and development vehicle. We regard the operational linkage as high and strategic linkage as medium between the two entities despite their weak legal linkage. Baowu is wholly owned by China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and Fitch applies our Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria to derive Baowu’s rating, which is equalised with that of the China sovereign (A+/Stable).

Key Offshore Financing Platform: BRI’s linkage with and importance to Baowu is evident from its position as the group’s key centralised fund management and financing platform. Its tasks are separate from those of another company in the group, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable), a steelmaker listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which manages similar functions independently for regulatory reasons.

Offshore Investment Vehicle: BRI is responsible for the group’s offshore resource development, an integral part of Baowu’s long-term goal of becoming an integrated steel producer. Baowu has supported BRI through asset and equity injections as well as shareholder loans to facilitate its expansion and acquisitions, including the purchase of a majority stake in Australia’s West Pilbara iron-ore project.

Focus on Resource Integration: BRI has been transforming into a resource consolidation platform to integrate and operate all the overseas mineral resources of Baowu. Baowu’s five-year plan (2021-2025) is to build BRI into an integrated mineral supplier that covers the whole industrial chain, including resource exploration, mine operation, metallurgical processing, trading and logistics, and distribution.

Weak Standalone Credit Profile: BRI’s Standalone Credit Profile is largely constrained by its limited operational scale and high net leverage, which we expect to remain at around 7x in the medium term. Its interest coverage remains reasonable at about 2x, despite the high leverage, due to low borrowing costs, benefitting from its strong linkage to Baowu.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

BRI is rated one notch below Baowu. The strong linkage between the two entities reflects BRI’s unique position as the group’s offshore financing vehicle and resource-development and trading platform. The rating gap reflects the limited scope of BRI’s operations and the difference in BRI’s core business from that of the parent.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch’s Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer

– Revenue remains at around USD7 billion in 2023-2025 (2022 Fitch estimate: USD7 billion)

– EBITDA margin at 1% in 2023-2025 (2022 Fitch estimate: 1%)

– Capex of USD20 million per year in 2023-2025 (2022 Fitch estimate: USD20 million)

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

– Positive rating action on Baowu

– Strengthening of linkages between BRI and Baowu

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

– Negative rating action on Baowu

– Weakening linkages between BRI and Baowu

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Adequate Liquidity: BRI had about USD307 million in cash and cash equivalents as of end-2021, against USD668 million in short-term debt. The company relies on its over USD3.6 billion in unused banking facilities to refinance its short-term debt, and we believe the refinancing risk for the company is very low although the facilities are uncommitted.

ISSUER PROFILE

BRI’s main businesses are resource trade and investment, and logistics services. Its resource trade business sells iron ore, coal coke, alloys, nonferrous metals and renewable metal resources. The resource investment business includes long-term equity investment in coal, iron ore and alloys. The logistics business includes sea transport and agent railway transport.

PUBLIC RATINGS WITH CREDIT LINKAGE TO OTHER RATINGS

Baowu’s ratings are equalised with China’s sovereign rating under Fitch’s Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria. BRI’s rating is linked to that of its parent, Baowu, under Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria.

