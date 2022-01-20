Five Jobs That To Consider In The Maritime Sector

As the Department of Education releases the Matric results for the class of 2021 this week, thousands of matriculants remain undecided on which career path to choose.

While many of the well-known jobs will spring to mind – Doctor, Lawyer, teacher or Engineer – Sinqobile Khuluse, the Head of Human Resources at Sandock Austral Shipyards, one of Africa’s leading shipbuilding and repair companies, said that pupils should seriously consider the Maritime Sector as there are many local and international careers available.

Khuluse said there were several career opportunities which are currently very scarce skills in our country specifically relating to Marine Engineering.

“The ocean economy has deeply entrenched global value chains that have far-reaching connections all over the world. It is a sector that offers a wide variety of professions and a career in Maritime can take you anywhere. It is an international career, so it presents a candidate with wide opportunities to travel the world.

“Choosing a career in maritime will offer a candidate the opportunity to travel the world, see new places and meet people from all walks of life and cultures,” Khuluse said.

Here are 5 jobs in the Maritime Sector you may have not heard of:

1 Position: Dredge Master

What does a Dredge Master do?: A Dredge Master ensures the ports are deep enough for ships with big draughts to navigate and be able to dock in our ports.

2 Position: Marine Surveyor

What does a Marine Surveyor do?: A Marine Surveyor inspects ships to make sure that the ship, its components and machinery are built and maintained according to the standards required for their class.

3 Position: Harbour Master

What does a Harbour Master do?: A Harbour Master oversees the planning and execution of port marine operations such as designating where vessels should lie within the harbour, vessel traffic management services, the provision of pilotage services, conservancy and any other marine-related operation.

4 Position: Marine Pilot

What does a Marine Pilot do?: A marine pilot guides ships when entering the harbour/port, as the Master of the ship may not be well versed with the geography of the specific port.

5 Position: Marine Engineer

What does a Marine Engineer do?: Marine Engineers design, build, and maintain ships, from aircraft carriers to submarines and from sailboats to tankers.

According to a study by the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, the South African oceans economy has the potential to contribute R54 billion to local GDP and the ability to create 316 000 jobs.

It is because of this and the South African government’s ambitious plans to charge up the oceans economy through Operation Phakisa – which is expected to create 40 000 jobs and contribute over R25 billion to the country’s GDP – that Khuluse points to the Maritime Sector as an exciting career path for students.

“There is a plethora of opportunities available for an individual interested in the maritime sector. The common guidance that I have heard is that a candidate can choose to complete a B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering and then move into Marine Engineering. It is strongly recommended that a person also acquire Marine Engineering experience by going out to sea to work on vessels and acquire practical exposure.”

“Transporting of goods by sea will always form part of our global logistics solutions and this ensures job security in the maritime sector.

For an individual to thrive in such a career path they also must have the right kind of mindset, and personality, over and above the academic qualifications because you meet people of many cultures and backgrounds. A number of the roles in maritime currently have a rather older generation sitting at the top leadership level and we need to look closely at the grooming of successors in these key roles,” she explained.

“For example, Sandock Austral Shipyards which is based in Durban, have implemented mentorship programmes to ensure there is a constant pool of maritime personnel that are being groomed within the ranks to take over these niche fields.

But it is not just the career opportunities the Maritime Sector presents to South Africa’s youth – it is also the life experiences”, said Khuluse.

“Owing to the wide variety of specialist roles and functions available in Maritime an individual would be able to secure employment across the globe. While seeing new places and creating relationships, the packages on offer in such roles are highly competitive and market related. The responsibilities and challenges of being out at sea quickly teach an individual strong leadership skills and capabilities, it is a sector ideal for an ambitious individual who craves opportunity and success,” Khuluse said.

