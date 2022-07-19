Five-year contract award for Subsea Viking

Eidesvik Offshore ASA (“Eidesvik”) has been awarded a five-year contract with Van Oord Offshore Wind B.V. (“Van Oord”) for Subsea Viking. The new contract will commence in Q1 2023. In addition, Van Oord has been granted options for further extensions and on certain terms a call option for the vessel after the firm period.

Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik, commented:

“We are very pleased with this contract award by Van Oord, a leading international player in the offshore wind market. The contract will expand Eidesvik’s presence in the renewables market, and we look forward to building a strong and long-standing relationship with this important new client.”

Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Offshore Wind at Van Oord commented:

“The vessel will be deployed at various Van Oord projects, as a trenching support vessel, and will be the main platform for the Van Oord trencher Dig-It.”

Source: Eidesvik