Fjord Shipping AS also relies on GEA BallastMaster marineX

More and more shipping companies are relying on UV irradiation for the treatment of ballast water. With the BallastMaster marineX, GEA offers a corresponding solution. The ecological and economic advantages of this technological solution for the chemical-free treatment of ballast water have now also convinced Fjord Shipping AS, headquartered in Måløy, Norway. Fjord Shipping manages a fleet of 16 merchant vessels. The oil and chemical tanker Key South is now being equipped with the GEA BallastMaster marineX.

Development with Trojan Technologies

The BallastMaster marineX is a product of a partnership with Trojan Technologies (Ontario, Canada). The highly efficient mechanical and purely physical treatment system can be used for ballast water treatment on various ship sizes. The system effectively treats the ballast water with a UV transmission value (UVT) of 44 percent and does not require any chemicals at all. Due to its compact design, it requires up to 50 percent less space than conventional systems. Its low power consumption and effective operating principle make the system one of the best options for all types of ships. The GEA BallastMaster marineX is designed for a throughput of 150 – 1500 m³/h and is also available as an explosion-proof version. The 2-stage system combines mechanical pre-filtration with subsequent treatment of the ballast water by UV-C light.

Stage 1: Pre-cleaning by mechanical Filtration

In ballasting, a large proportion of the organisms and sediment particles are already removed in the first stage by a very effective permanent and self-cleaning 32-μm filtration. This prevents the deposition of particles in the ballast water tanks and thus significantly improves the effect of the second stage, the UV treatment.

Step 2: Disinfection by UV-C

In the second stage, the pre-filtered ballast water is treated by -UV-C radiation from the TrojanUV Solo Lamps™. During deballasting, the water bypasses the filtration (bypass) and is passed through the UV chamber again for treatment. The effective differential pressure controlled filter backwash (full flow) and the integrated, automated cleaning of the quartz cladding tubes enable stable operation and compliance with the IMO-D2 limits.

Certified, recognized system from GEA

The GEA BallastMaster marineX has been approved by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) with Type Approval G8 and has the recognition of the Alternate Management System (AMS) of the USCG for all water qualities: fresh water, brackish water and seawater. The tests were carried out in accordance with the Environmental Technology Verification (ETV) Ballast Water Protocol of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA). The ETV protocol was a basic test requirement for systems to obtain USCG type approval.

Implementation of tougher ballast water treatment regulations by 2024

As a supplement to the Ballast Water Convention, a series of directives have now been adopted which specify the testing and approval of ballast water treatment plants. At its 71st meeting, the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the IMO adopted transitional rules for the entry into force of the Ballast Water Convention. According to these rules, by 2024 all ships concerned must be equipped with ballast water treatment systems that demonstrably meet the quality standard for treated ballast water (D-2 Standard) laid down in the Convention.

The advantages of the GEA BallastMaster marineX at a glance:

– Physical process, no use of chemicals

– No production of by-products

– Use of corrosion resistant materials

– TrojanUV Solo Lamp™ technology

– High UV output, suitable for poor water quality

– Automatic cleaning of the lamp socket

– Low power consumption

– Continuous operation

– Explosion-proof version available

– Compact footprint with installation flexibility for new buildings and retrofits

Source: GEA