FLAGSHIPS Wins Prestigious Award at EU Hydrogen Week

The FLAGSHIPS project takes home the Best Outreach Award at EU Hydrogen Week, celebrating its pioneering role in zero-emission waterborne transport and hydrogen innovation.

At the EU Hydrogen Week stage in Brussels, Valerie Bouillon-Delporte, Executive Director at the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, honored FLAGSHIPS’ work in advancing hydrogen as a sustainable fuel alternative in maritime transport:

“Our Best Outreach Award recognises the impactful communication successes of the FLAGSHIPS project. Composed of over 10 European partners, FLAGSHIPS is leading by example, demonstrating the potential of hydrogen and inspiring both the public and industry to champion sustainable maritime transport worldwide. Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement!”

Green solutions for EU waterways

Funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, FLAGSHIPS drives a new era of green shipping with two hydrogen-powered vessels operating on Europe’s waterways. Jyrki Mikkola, Project Coordinator representing VTT, shares his gratitude for the EU award:

“We are truly honored to be recognized by the EU for our work with FLAGSHIPS. Our project illustrates hydrogen’s critical role in zero-emission waterborne transport. Knowledge-sharing about our innovations is essential as market enthusiasm grows.”

FLAGSHIPS showcases two groundbreaking vessels. The H2Barge2, a retrofitted cargo vessel, navigates the Rhine between Rotterdam and Duisburg. The Zulu 06, a new-build vessel, prepares to launch on the Seine in Paris in December. Both use hydrogen PEM fuel cells and battery technology, setting new standards for zero-emission logistics.

“FLAGSHIPS is leading by example,” says Ada Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime CleanTech. “Together, we pioneer emission-free cargo transport on waterways. We are showing that hydrogen works at scale. By proving it in real-world operations, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future in shipping. I’m proud to see that these technology solutions gain worldwide interest.”

Global outreach for hydrogen maritime use

The Best Outreach Award, granted by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, celebrates projects that excel in public and industry engagement, promoting hydrogen’s role in clean energy transitions.

FLAGSHIPS’ success demonstrates a well-executed communication strategy and strong public support, helping drive Europe’s vision for zero-emission transport at waterways.

The FLAGSHIPS project unites VTT, Maritime CleanTech, Sogestran, Future Proof Shipping, CFT, ABB, Norled, LMG Marin, SEAM, Persee and Ballard Power Systems, with funding from the Clean Hydrogen Partnership.

The FLAGSHIPS project demonstrates zero-emission waterborne transport by deploying two commercially operated hydrogen vessels. Both vessels use compressed clean hydrogen as fuel and PEM fuel cell technologies.

Launched in February 2024, Future Proof Shipping’s H2Barge2 (1,2 MW), is operating the 240-kilometer-long route between Rotterdam (NL) and Duisburg (DE) on the Rhine. The second demo vessel, Zulu 06 (400 kW), will operate the river Seine in Paris for Sogestran starting in December 2024.

The project demonstrates new waterborne logistics standards by applying and further developing the existing regulations and codes.

The Clean Hydrogen Partnership aims to strengthen and integrate European Union research and innovation capacity to accelerate the development and improvement of advanced clean hydrogen applications ready for market, across energy, transport, building and industrial end-uses, while strengthening competitiveness of the Union clean hydrogen value chain. The three members of the partnership are the European Commission, fuel cell and 3 hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by Hydrogen Europe Research.

The FLAGSHIPS project has received funding from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking under Grant Agreement No 826215. This Joint Undertaking receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research.

