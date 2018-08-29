Flex LNG Ltd. Expects LNG Shipping Freight Market Rates to Rise on Limited Supply and Increased Demand

Flex LNG Limited., an emerging leader in the Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) shipping, reports unaudited results for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights for Second Quarter of 2018:

-On 18 April 2018 Flex LNG entered into a 12 months time-charter agreement with Enel Trade S.p.A. (“Enel”). The time charter period of 12 months will commence during the second half of 2019. Enel also has the option to extend the contract by an additional 12 months subsequent to the firm period.

-On 28 May 2018, Flex LNG received credit approval for a sale-leaseback (“Rainbow SLB)”) of the LNGC newbuilding Flex Rainbow with an Asian lessor based on term sheet signed by the parties 20 March 2018. The sale price under the lease is approx. 75% of the relevant ship building price for Flex Rainbow and where the remaining 25% represent the advance hire for the ten year lease period.

-On 28 May 2018 Flex LNG entered into an agreement to acquire two 174,000 CBM LNGC newbuildings fitted with low pressure two stroke engines (X-DF) under construction at HHI for an attractive price of $184 million each vessel which includes building supervision. Payment terms are favorable with 20 per cent due following signing of the purchase agreement with remaining 80 per cent payable at delivery. Seller is funding part of pre-delivery capex which illustrates commitment and support of the largest shareholder.

-On 22 June 2018 Flex LNG successfully took delivery of its third LNGC newbuildings the Flex Ranger from Samsung Heavy Industries (“SHI”) in South Korea.

-Reported Revenues for the second quarter 2018 of $7.0 million compared to $8.0 million in second quarter 2017 and for the first half of 2018 $22.1 million compared to $9.7 million for first half of 2017.

-Reported a positive EBITDA of $3 million compared to a negative EBITDA of $7.4 million in second quarter 2017. The EBITDA for the first half of 2018 was $5.4 million compared to a negative EBITDA for first half of 2017 of $9.8 million.

-Reported Net Loss for the second quarter and the first half of 2018 of $2.9 million and $4.6 million respectively, compared to a Net Loss in second quarter and first half of 2017 of $ 6.7 million and $7.6 million respectively.

Subsequent Events:

-On 9 July 2018, the Company took delivery of Flex Rainbow from Samsung Heavy Industries according to schedule. The Flex Rainbow is the Company’s fourth LNGC on the water while four LNGCs are currently under construction. Flex Rainbow is a large state-of-the-art 174,000 cbm LNG carrier with fifth generation ME-GI machinery giving considerable fuel savings compared to traditional LNG carriers.

-On 12 July 2018 Flex Rainbow entered into a 6+3 months Time Charter with a major European energy company following mobilization at yard in South Korea.

-On 12 July 2018 the Company announced that it has executed the Rainbow Sale and Lease Back (SLB) which was announced in connection with the first quarterly presentation, 29 May 2018. The acquisition of the two LNG carrier newbuildings with X-DF machinery from an affiliate of the Company’s largest shareholder, Geveran Trading & Co Ltd (“Geveran”), announced on 29 May 2018 was subject to final documentation and execution of the Rainbow SLB.

-On 1 August 2018, the Company announced the appointment of Øystein M. Kalleklev as Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, the main management company of Company. Mr. Kalleklev will also serve as Chief Financial Officer until a suitable candidate has been recruited to this position.

-On 1 August 2018 Marius Foss also joined the Company as Head of Commercial and Operations. With these changes the Board has increased its focus on building a strong team around the Company’s modern LNGC fleet, and given the market outlook, transportation of LNG will be the Company’s main focus going forward.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO/CFO commented:

“During the first half of 2018, Flex LNG delivered unsatisfactory financial results due to disappointing utilization of Flex Enterprise which has operated in the spot market in this period. As we are in the start-up phase, one idle vessel makes a big impact on our financial accounts. We are however making good progress on building a very substantial LNG shipping company based on large modern fuel efficient LNG carriers which we are very confident will be the preferred vessels in the increasing market for seaborne transportation of LNG. As we remain confident that the market will become tighter going forward we do expect that our financial performance will improve given the fact that we are well positioned with our current fleet of modern LNG carriers.”

Business Update

The Company today has four vessels on the water and four additional newbuildings set for delivery in 2019-2020, increasing the fleet to a total of eight high-end LNG carriers. The vessels currently in operation and under construction, will meet a significant increase in new LNG production capacity. Increased LNG supply/demand coupled with increased sailing distances due to particularly US and Russian volumes as well as increased trading activity provides a sound fundamental outlook for the seaborne LNG transportation. Charter rates, both spot and longer term, have gradually improved during the last twelve months. We are highly confident that Charterers will prefer the substantial improvement in unit transportation cost of larger and more fuel efficient vessels and that our fleet will thus reap premium rates compared to older tonnage based on steam turbine or four stroke medium speed diesel electric propulsion. During the first half of the year, Flex LNG has incrementally built backlog with top tier charters at gradually better terms as the market for seaborne transportation of LNG has improved during the last twelve months and is expecting to continue improving in the near term.

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

The Company reports a net loss of $2.9 million and loss per share of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2018 compared with a net loss of $6.7 million and a loss per share of $0.02 for the second quarter of 2017. Net loss for the first half of 2018 was $4.6 million compared to net loss of $7.6 million in the first half of 2017.

Vessel operating revenues amounted to $7.0 million and $22.1 million in the second quarter and first half of 2018, respectively. During first quarter 2018, the Company had two chartered-in vessels in addition to its owned vessels Flex Endeavour and Flex Enterprise. The time charter vessels were redelivered at the end of first quarter 2018. Vessel operating revenues for the second quarter and first half of 2017 was $8.0 million and $9.7 million respectively.

Vessel operating costs, including the costs to charter in vessels, voyage related costs, broker commissions and technical operating expenses (such as crewing, insurance, lubes and repairs & maintenance) amounted to $3.1 million and $15.0 million in the second quarter and first half of 2018, respectively. The costs first half 2018 included $6.1 million in relation to vessels chartered in, which were redelivered end of first quarter. Administrative expenses of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 were comparable with the second quarter of 2017.

The Company’s cash balances increased by $38.6 million in the second quarter to $77.6 million. In the first half of 2018 the operating cash inflow was $5.4 million. During the first half of 2018, capital expenditures was $263.4 million of which $189.8 million was related to investment in newbuildings under construction while $73.6 million was related to advance payments made in relation to the two newbuildings acquired on 28 May 2018 from an affiliate of Geveran. During first half of 2018, net cash flow from financing activities was $325.6 million. $428.7 million was issuance of new debt hereunder $315 million drawn under the TLF and gross drawings of $113.6 million under the Sterna RCF. During the first half of 2018, the Company also repaid $102.6 million of debt of which $100 million relates to gross repayment of Sterna RCF while the remaining $2.6 million was related to ordinary installments under the TLF. Thus the net drawings under the Sterna RCF for the first half of 2018 were $13.6 million.

Financing

In December 2017 the Company signed a $315 million secured term loan facility (the “TLF”) to finance the first three of its newbuildings – DSME HN 2447 (Flex Endeavour), DSME HN 2448 (Flex Enterprise) and SHI HN 2107 (Flex Ranger) with a group of six banks. Two loan tranches of each $105 million were utilized in connection with deliveries of Flex Endeavour and Flex Enterprise in January 2018. The remaining $105 million loan tranche was utilized in connection with the delivery of Flex Ranger which was delivered 22 June 2018. The tenor of the TLF is five years from the date of the last newbuilding financed under the TLF, resulting in an average term of approximately 5.4 years. For more info about the TLF, please see note 6.

The Rainbow SLB which was announced in connection with the 2018 first quarter earnings release was executed 12 July 2018 subsequent to the delivery of newbuilding from SHI which was 9 July 2018. The Rainbow SLB is with an Asian lessor based on term sheet signed on 20 March 2018. The sale price under the lease is approx. 75% of the relevant ship building price for Flex Rainbow and the remaining 25% represent the advance hire for the ten year lease period. The LNGC will be leased back to Flex LNG Rainbow Ltd, a subsidiary of Flex LNG, for a period of ten years. Flex LNG will be granted a purchase option from the second anniversary until the end of the lease period. The bareboat hire rate will be set according to Libor+350bps margin. As with the $315 million TLF there will be no fixed employment requirement under the lease so that Flex LNG is free to employ the vessel as it sees fit in order to optimize its chartering strategy in an improving LNGC market.

The Company has as of 30 June 2018 a $270 million revolving credit facility in place with Sterna Finance Limited (the “Sterna RCF”) which is utilized by $173.6 million at quarter-end. The Credit Facility can be drawn from and repaid at the Company’s discretion, providing the Company growth capital while minimizing interest expense during the construction phase of its LNGC newbuildings. This is a strong indication of the support and commitment of the Company’s largest shareholder. The Sterna RCF was re-paid in full 13 July 2018 subsequent to the execution of the Rainbow SLB described above. The full amount under Sterna RCF is however free and available until twelve months following delivery of Flex Courageous after which the lender can request a reduction in the facility from $270 million to $30 million. The remaining $30 million will however be available until 1 July 2023 unless otherwise agreed. For more info about the Sterna RCF, please see note 6.

LNG Market Outlook and Strategy

The market for seaborne transportation of LNG improved markedly during the second quarter where the primary driver was the nearly 50 per cent increased imports to China and also general high demand growth in other more mature markets. Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimate demand growth of approximately 7.2%, in 2018 adding 20MMtpa to the global market which will reach a total of 305MMtpa. China will still lead in terms of growth, but South and Southeast Asia will experience their strongest annual growth in recent years, becoming another major growth engine in 2018 and into 2019. The growth in imports is driven by the public and private initiatives to switch from coal to natural gas in order to improve local air quality in the major cities as well as reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Cove Point became the second U.S. liquefaction plant fully operational, after the first cargo was exported out in March 2018. Several vessels earmarked for the project which have been operating in the spot market while waiting for the project to start up, will now be utilized. However, there have been some delays in commissioning of liquefaction trains. Elba Island start-up is now postponed from third to fourth quarter of 2018. Cameron LNG is delayed until first quarter 2019 and Freeport LNG is also experiencing delays. Freeport LNG is now expected to start producing from first train in September 2019 which is about nine months later than intended. An estimate of 28 vessels were ordered specifically for the two latter LNG export terminals and some of these LNGC are expected to come to market ahead of their intended projects. Charterers are adopting various strategies to address the anticipated idle time. Many of the Japanese-built vessels have agreed with the shipyards to delay delivery. The LNGC fleet now exceeds 450 vessels and approximately 50 vessels are expected to be delivered in total for 2018. Demand growth has been driven primarily from Asia with China committed to diversifying its energy portfolio to focus on cleaner energy sources to improve the air quality in metropolitan areas. Europe is also expected to increase its LNG imports during the year due to improved general macroeconomic conditions.

Flex LNG expects the coming growth of LNG production and the expected growth in demand for natural gas in combination with the limited available open vessels to gradually tighten the shipping market.

Source: Flex LNG