Flexfueler 002 Makes Lng Bunkering Available Throughout Port Of Antwerp

Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG have celebrated the christening of a new LNG bunker barge; the FlexFueler 002. Owned by gas infrastructure group, Fluxys and leading physical supplier of LNG, Titan LNG, the FlexFueler 002 makes LNG as a marine fuel widely available to vessels bunkering in the port.

The FlexFueler 002 operates from its base at quay 526/528 and supplies LNG throughout the port and Western Scheldt. It is the third vessel to join Titan LNG’s expanding infrastructure in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, operating in addition to the FlexFueler 001 and the Green Zeebrugge.

The demand for LNG is growing as its role in shipping’s energy transition is increasingly recognised. LNG reduces SOx and particulate emissions to negligible amounts, NOx by approximately 85%, and achieves significant GHG reductions. It also creates a pathway to decarbonisation through the introduction of bio- and synthetic-LNG, which both use the same infrastructure and engine technology. Liquid biogas – from organic waste – and liquid synthetic methane – from green hydrogen and captured CO2 – are scalable solutions for the maritime sector, and the expanding LNG infrastructure in Port of Antwerp is fully future-proofed and able to supply carbon-neutral LNG.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO, Port of Antwerp commented: “As the fifth largest bunkering port in the world, we are committed to playing a pioneering role in the integration of low- and zero-carbon fuels to the bunker market. The arrival of the FlexFueler 002 marks an important landmark in the transition to a multi fuel port. LNG as a marine fuel is now available throughout the port, enabling us to further facilitate the energy transition of shipping in the port, as well as the region of Antwerp.”

Pascal de Buck, CEO, Fluxys: “Working with the Port of Antwerp and Titan LNG, we are proud to provide an important logistical link enabling more shipowners to choose LNG as an alternative marine fuel. The new barge and our other LNG bunkering facilities in the port also have the advantage of being able to provide carbon-neutral LNG options with no additional investment required for shipowners.”

Ronald van Selm, CTO, Titan LNG: “The FlexFueler 002 is the third bunker vessel to join Titan’s fleet, providing LNG as a marine fuel across the ARA region. We expect to have the largest network of LNG bunkering vessels in Europe by 2025 and will continue to work with our partners, both in Europe and around the world, to ensure that shipowners are able to start the journey towards a zero-carbon future today.”

The FlexFueler 002 provides flexible LNG bunkering, giving LNG fuelled vessels the option to bunker while loading or unloading cargo. It supports Port of Antwerp’s commitment to developing a multi fuel port, as well as improving local air quality.

Source: Titan LNG