Flexibility and readiness key to handling failed banks, says BoE’s Ramsden

The collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year showed the need for readiness and flexibility in handling failing lenders, Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Friday.

“The first heading is the importance of operational readiness, in particular that the credibility of our framework is reinforced by retaining optionality,” Ramsden said in the text of a speech he was due to make at an event organised by accountancy firm Deloitte.

“Each resolution will be different in terms of the nature of the failing firm and the context in which it is failing, including the time available. And retaining optionality on the outcome will maximise the chances that resolving it will be feasible.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sarah Young)