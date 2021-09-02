Flexport Announces Expansion in Canada with Toronto Office

Flexport, the logistics platform for global trade, today announced the expansion of its services to Canadian importers and exporters with the launch of a new office in Toronto, Canada. This location complements Flexport’s existing presence in Vancouver and will serve as a hub for the company in Eastern Canada, with plans for fifteen employees to be based there by the end of the year and another twenty hired over the next 18 months.

The move offers Canadian companies Flexport’s full range of logistics services through its technology platform, which provides visibility and real-time management capabilities for supply chains. This comes at a crucial juncture where backlogs and shipping delays have led to a spike in costs for shippers, and small- and medium-sized businesses are struggling to keep inventory stable. The new Flexport team in Toronto will focus on these small- and medium-sized businesses, which have been disproportionately impacted by current supply chain challenges and disruptions.

“A lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on foreign and domestic firms has been the re-evaluation of supply chains,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. “Flexport creates an opportunity to optimize our regional supply chain capacity, playing a role in both the recovery and future-proofing of the Toronto Region’s economy. We are pleased to welcome Flexport to Toronto and are thankful for their support of our mission to help Canadian businesses reinvent and restructure their trade operations to respond to an ever-changing global market.”

Toronto’s location along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway System makes it an ideal hub to support the estimated $45 billion in economic activity that cargo shipments generate on that causeway. Yet in spite of its crucial role in global trade, clients shipping in and out of various Canadian ports have few options for tech-centric global trade services. Flexport is hiring for roles across its direct sales and solution teams in anticipation of regional customer growth.

“In this incredibly challenging time for shipping, knowing where my product is at all times is extremely valuable,” said Verity Sylvester, co-founder & COO of office furniture retailer Branch. “From working with ocean freight to handling customs and insurance, Flexport’s platform has created transparency that we, and more importantly, our customers appreciate.”

Source: Flexport