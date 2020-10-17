FLNG Hilli offloads 100th LNG cargo

Golar LNG Limited is pleased to announce that FLNG Hilli Episeyo (“Hilli”) successfully offloaded its 100th LNG cargo on Saturday October 14th. As the world’s first FLNG conversion that also introduced Cameroon as the world’s 20th LNG exporting nation in 2018, Hilli has maintained market leading commercial uptime since her contract start-up. The 100th cargo was loaded on to MV Energy Integrity.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo commented: “The unrivalled track record of first-class operations for a pioneering vessel is a significant achievement, and a testimony to the near 5 ½ years of close and constructive co-operation between Golar, Perenco and the government of Cameroon. We see the proven capabilities of FLNG as increasingly valuable in today’s energy market, enabling monetization of associated and stranded gas reserves, and catering to a world dependent on energy diversification for energy security. We look forward to maintaining this strong operational track record and collaborative partnership.”

Source: Golar LNG Limited