Flows of LPG from US Gulf Coast to NWE in May expected to be steady from April

Flows of LPG from the US to Northwest Europe in May are expected to be similar to April arrivals, according to market sources and data from cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software.

Total arrivals include two VLGCs: the 51,700 dwt Gas Summit, which arrived in Flushing, in the Netherlands from Houston earlier this month, and the 49,999 dwt Yuhsan, which has just left Gibraltar after arriving in Flushing at the start of May, according to cFlow. Another VLGC, the Levant, was rerouted from Flushing towards Asia earlier this month, via Port Said.

At current levels, arrivals are only around 90,000 mt for May. But two additional VLGCs are expected to arrive over the course of this month, according to a market source. Both the 54,368 dwt BW Princess and the 54,312 dwt NS Frontier are currently in Texas but are expected to be routed towards Northwest Europe, a source said.

If all four VLGCs arrive as expected, total arrivals from the US into NWE for May will reach around 170,000 to 180,000 mt, roughly steady with April levels, which would likely leave the market balanced, according to a source.

The arrival of two VLGCs in the first week of May initially appeared to put pressure on the market, but market sources said expectations later shifted to concern that overall arrivals would be front-loaded, and if those vessels weren’t followed by further arrivals later in the month, the Northwest European market could become tighter, which helped provide bullish sentiment for the large CIF ARA propane cargo market.

The majority of product that arrives from the US Gulf Coast is propane, which is used as a cooking and heating fuel in Europe as well as an alternative petrochemical feedstock to naphtha.

Source: Platts