FMG first-quarter shipments up 5 per cent thanks to Chinese demand

Fortescue Metals Group has posted a 5 per cent rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments, buoyed by sustained demand for the steel-making ingredient from China.

Chinese appetite for iron ore has been supported by domestic demand for steel as authorities in Beijing lean heavily on fiscal stimulus, including massive tax cuts and increased spending on infrastructure, to blunt the impact of its protracted trade dispute with the United States on its economy.

“Demand for Fortescue’s products in the quarter remained strong with Chinese steel mills focussed on raw material costs in response to current steel margins,” the world’s no.4 iron ore miner said.

It shipped 42.2 million tonnes in the quarter ended September 30, compared with 40.2 million tonnes a year earlier and maintained its fiscal 2020 iron ore shipments forecast between 170 million and 175 million tonnes.

Average revenue received jumped from US$45 per dry metric tonne in the first quarter to US$85.

Chinese demand for high-quality ore is expected to accelerate in 2020 amid a pollution crackdown, which has forced steel mills to turn to higher-grade, less polluting ore to cut emissions and maximise output.

The miner reiterated plans to deliver 17 million to 20 million tonnes of its mid-grade product in 2020, about twice as much as last year.

The Perth-based miner reported cash production costs at $US12.95 per wet metric tonne, below $US13.19 a year earlier.

“The combination of operational performance and realised price has generated exceptional operating cashflows and lowered net debt to $US500 million at 30 September 2019,” Fortescue Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said.

The bumper results have allowed the miner to renew its A$500 million share buy-back program for a further 12 months to October 2020.

Source: Reuters