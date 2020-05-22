FML Ship Management Ltd Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary

This May marks the 13th year anniversary of FML Ship Management in Cyprus.

Since its inception in 2007, the company has provided its services to more than 36 first class ship-owners and more than 100 vessels. Currently, FML is managing 40 ships with a team of 40 professionals from the centre of Nicosia.

“FML has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past years,” said Mr. Sunil Kapoor, director of FML Ship Management. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering customizable ship management services to our clients and our target is to expand our business to fifty ships under our full technical management in the near future”.

Over the past thirteen years, FML has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of the curve and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible.

FML Ship Management Ltd is a subsidiary of Fleet Management Ltd which is headquartered in Hong Kong and is part of the Caravel Group. Fleet Management Ltd is the world’s 3rd largest third-party manager that operates a diversified fleet of more than 550 ships, employing 22,000 seafarers and 800 shore personnel from 25 offices across 12 countries. Fleet is today the 2nd largest manager for bulk carriers and tankers.

Source: FML Ship Management Ltd.