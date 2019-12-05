FMT and Indian Register of Shipping sign MOU on strategic cooperation

Further Marine Technology Co. Ltd., (FMT) and Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) have signed a MOU on strategic cooperation. By combining the two companies’ knowledge and networks, FMT and IRClass are targeting development of the latest generation of bulk carrier designs to expand the business in the South East Asian market.

This development will take an outset in the successful 8,000 DWT Mini Bulk Carrier designed by FMT and classed by IRClass in 2018 – 2019 for an Indian steel and infrastructure giant. By combining the available development capability in FMT and IRClass, the two partners aim to create designs offering higher performance.

The MOU, which was signed at Marintec China, aims to leverage advanced technological capabilities towards the future development of the shipbuilding and shipping industries. FMT and IRClass consider the new collaboration as a springboard for further pursuit of new business opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. H V Ramesh, Senior Principal Surveyor and Vice President, IRClass, said: “This MOU paves the way to work towards development of efficient shipping with focus on environmentally sustainable designs.”

Mr. John Chao, CEO, FMT said “FMT thanks IRClass for the great support to current bulk carrier project being built in China. We believe the signed MOU today will lead us to a brilliant future co-operation of both companies towards development in China and all over the world.”

Source: Indian Register of Shipping