Focus on ‘the energy field of the future’ at joint industry event

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), and The Hydrographic Society UK and Ireland (THS: UK&I) Scotland Branch are jointly holding their well-respected joint industry seminar on 10 November 2022 in Aberdeen, UK. This year the seminar has a highly topical theme – ‘The Energy Field of the Future’.

As IMCA’s Technical Director, Stephen Peet, explained: “The energy industry is currently experiencing a period of significant change, with ever increasing focus on sustainability, while marine and underwater technologies continue to advance.

“With this scale of change ongoing, what does the field of the future look like, and how close are we to achieving ‘Net Zero’ targets? What transformative technologies and strategies will have the greatest impact to: operational efficiency, value creation, and Net Zero operations? How do we accelerate the integration of these solutions within our existing offshore assets? Our keynote speaker will certainly have some interesting views on these topics.”

Following a networking breakfast, the packed day will get off to a flying start with a keynote address by Greg Jones of Total E&P UK. who is working with the Net Zero Technology Centre to assist companies to develop new technology and to support the move to Net Zero.

A dozen other speakers then take part in four sessions – the first on Visualisation; the second in the morning is on Robotics, in which IMCA’s Technical Adviser – Remote Systems and ROV, Andre Rose, will speak on ‘Development of USV Technologies’. Earlier this year, IMCA published Safe and Efficient Use of an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)’ (IMCA M 257). in order to establish best practice for the safe and efficient use of this new and rapidly developing technology.

Following lunch, which provides another networking opportunity, the topic turns to Communication; then Alternative Energy follows bringing an informative, stimulating, and constructive day to an end.

In addition to Greg Jones and Andre Rose, speakers are drawn from 3DGP; FutureOn; Oceaneering; STL; Nauticus Robotics; Imenco; Sonardyne; C-Power Alba; Blackbird; and Crondall Energy. The full programme and registration information is at /www.imca-int.com/calendar/the-energy-field-of-the-future/ Delegate fees are £149 + VAT for members of the three organisations; and £199 + VAT for non-members. A limited number of discounted places are available for Students.

Source: IMCA