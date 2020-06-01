FocusEconomics revises down 2020 coal price 9%

Benchmark Australian Newcastle coal prices could average USD 60.10/t this year, down 9.4% – or USD 6.20 – from a previous estimate as measures to combat the coronavirus continue to dampen demand, said economic analysis firm FocusEconomics on Thursday.

Further ahead, 2021 prices would likely average USD 63.40/t, down by 8.9% from forecasts published last month, said FocusEconomics, whose assessments comprise an average of projections by a selection of economic forecasters.

The Global Coal Newcastle index – a bellwether for Pacific basin coal prices – has so far this year averaged USD 63.20/t.

The firm attributed lower prices to an oversupplied market and weakness in the Chinese industrial sector, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also weighed on global demand.

Virus impact

The deadly global pandemic has infected 5.7m people around the world and resulted in more than 355,000 deaths.

“Weak industrial sector demand and further import restrictions through quotas in China weighed on prices, with the goods-producing sector not expected to recover until the second half of this year,” FocusEconomics said.

The analysts expected prices for Australian thermal coal to rise in the remainder of the year on the back of gradually recovering Chinese and global demand, as restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are slowly eased.

“That said, the outlook remains uncertain and expectations regarding the price recovery vary widely across the panel,” it said.

“Moreover, the market is likely to remain oversupplied due to the global push towards cleaner energy sources.”

Source: Montel