FONASBA Announces Winner of the 2018 Young Ship Agent or Broker Award

FONASBA is very pleased to announce that the winner of its Young Ship Agent or Broker Award for 2018 is Filipe Miguel Dias Martins of Navex Empresa Portuguesa de Navegação, S.A, Portugal, (pictured below). The Award was introduced in 2015 with the aim of encouraging members of the ship agency and ship broking profession aged 40 or younger to further their academic and practical training and education by researching and writing a thesis-standard paper on a maritimerelated subject of their choice. The Award attracted five entries this year and these were reviewed and judged by a small committee headed by former FONASBA President and Honorary Member Gunnar J. Heinonen of Finland and supported by Charlotte Kirk FICS, Marketing Director of prize sponsors ITIC and Capt. Jakov Karmelić, FONASBA’s Vice President for Education. Announcing the winner, Mr. Heinonen said “My colleagues and I really appreciated Mr. Martins’ entry, it was an excellent, energetic and forward-looking analysis of the threats and opportunities for our profession.

The interactive test he set readers at the end of the paper was also a novel addition to his entry. We congratulate him and the other entrants for their high quality papers. All the entries again this year have proved that the concept of the Award remains valid. Engaging young people in our industry is vital to its future development and so FONASBA will regularly review the Award criteria and build on the experiences of the first four years to ensure it continues to attract thought-provoking, carefully considered and well-written entries”. Mr. Heinonen also expressed FONASBA’s gratitude to prize sponsors BIMCO and ITIC for their ongoing support for the Award.

Thanking FONASBA for his Award, Mr. Martins said “I am truly honoured that my paper has been awarded First Prize. For me, it was satisfying enough to have the opportunity to write this paper and to extend my knowledge whilst doing so – but to become the winner, feels like every sacrifice is worth it when we love what we do. My sincere thanks and appreciation to FONASBA and sponsors BIMCO and ITIC for this award since 2015, granting all of us not only the opportunity to share and acquire knowledge, but also to leave our fingerprint in our core business. Last but not least, my gratitude to all my colleagues at NAVEX/ETE Group who have always supported me and allowed me to grow professionally, acquiring the experience to do greater things”. The other entrants for the 2018 Award were: Ravindu Rodrigo MICS, Gulf Agency Company, Bahrain Diogo Agusto, Alphamar Agência Marítima, Brazil Luiza Coli, Orion Rodos Marítima e Portuária, Brazil Donovan Govender, DAL Agency PTY Ltd., South Africa

Source: FONASBA