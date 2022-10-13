FONASBA Announces Winner of the 2022 Young Ship Agent or Broker Award

FONASBA is very pleased to announce that the winner of its Young Ship Agent or Broker Award for 2022 is Nıcolas Henrique Marques Esperança De Souza, of Wilhelmsen Port Services in Santos, Brazil. (pictured below). His paper was entitled “A Technical Analysis of the Key Element Behind Ship Operations: Husbandry Services, Under the Remote Centralisation Scope”. Nicolas is the second winner of the Award from Brazil, following the first recipient, Renan Queiroz from Fortaleza. Previous winners were also based in Australia, Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Spain.

The Award was introduced in 2015 with the aim of encouraging members of the ship agency and ship broking profession aged 40 or younger to further their academic and practical training and education by researching and writing a thesis-standard paper on a maritimerelated subject of their choice. The 2022 Award’s five entries were reviewed and judged by FONASBA Past President Aziz Mantrach of Morocco, Dorte Bisgaard and Mark Brattman of prize sponsors BIMCO and ITIC, and Capt. Jakov Karmelić, FONASBA’s Vice President for Education.

Announcing the winner, Mr. Mantrach said “My colleagues and I really appreciated the entry, it was just the type of paper we looked forward to receiving. We were particularly interested in the hypothesis that the Remote Centralization of Husbandry Services (RCHS) would be the revolution for husbandry services coordination, utilizing scale advantage and introductions to new digital solutions, ensuring effectiveness. That it did not forget to mention the need to develop ESG business principles was also noteworthy”. Mr. Mantrach also expressed FONASBA’s gratitude to prize sponsors BIMCO and ITIC for their ongoing support for the Award.

Acknowledging his award, Mr. Henriques said “I would like to say thank you for the opportunity to participate in YABA 2022 and to all parties involved in this award who made this possible. At the age of 23 I can say this is one the greatest professional achievements I have ever had. I am very proud to be the second winner from Brazil and the ϐirst of Wilhelmsen group worldwide”. The other entrants for the 2022 Award were: Amina Atmani, Wilhelmsens Algiers Ralston Edema, GAC, Bahrain Kostas Politis, ARKAS Hellas, Piraeus Thiago Santos, UNIGROUP, Santos.

Source: FONASBA