For A Stronger Maritime Cluster International And Portuguese Shipowners Are Now Closer

European International Shipowners Association of Portugal – announces that it has become an associate member of AAMC – Portuguese Shipowners Association.

In order to better cooperate and develop synergies around common objectives, the two Associations now can have operational and functional mechanisms that allow them to develop their activities in a more articulated and reinforced way.

Jörg Molzahn, member of EISAP’s Board of Directors stated that “EISAP joining AAMC as a member is, in addition to a symbolic act, the conclusion and outcome of many conversations that we have been having together which makes us believe together we can be stronger and even more relevant. Portuguese shipping is now playing a more important role and our cooperation is an expression of this ongoing positive development.“

“The activity of the two associations in favor of the maritime transport industry on ships flying the Portuguese flag has proved to be a determining factor for the projection that Portugal has achieved in the international sphere”, says Cap. Molzahn.

Rui Raposo, Chairman of the Board of AAMC also stated that “EISAP joining AAMC, in addition to reinforcing the common initiatives to be developed in Portugal, allows our country to assume an even more active voice in ECSA – European Community Shipowners’ Association, on all the matters related to European maritime transport and trade policies and other aspects that are critical to our industry. “

Source: European International Shipowners Association of Portugal