For mining CEOs, pressure to cut carbon footprint ‘growing every day’

More of the world’s major miners will inevitably begin taking responsibility for the greenhouse emissions produced by their customers including steelmakers and power stations that burn the resources they extract, the latest survey of global mining bosses has found.

Many of the 150 mining industry chief executives surveyed by Ernst & Young identified carbon footprint reduction as among their businesses’ top emerging risks, alongside maintaining their “social licence” to operate in the face of ever-growing environmental and societal expectations.

Releasing the survey’s results on Thursday, Ernst & Young determined that more miners would eventually follow the example recently set by Anglo-Australian mining group BHP, which has become the world’s first to pledge to establish public goals to tackle not only its own emissions but emissions generated beyond its mine gates.

Indirect emissions, or “scope 3” emissions, are those caused by users of miners’ products like coal and the steel-making ingredient iron ore and are far greater than emissions caused by miners’ own operations (scopes 1 and 2 emissions).

“If mining and metals companies are going to understand their exposure to climate-related risk and capitalise on the opportunities of the transition to a lower-carbon economy, then it is inevitable that they will need to properly account for their scope 3 emissions,” Ernst & Young global mining and metals leader Paul Mitchell said.

“This will mean mining and metals companies will have to assess the markets they sell to and consider the impact of selling to customers who produce substantial emissions in the use of their products.”

Steel-making, which is heavily dependent on coal use, is responsible for up to 9 per cent of global greenhouse gas.

Around the world, miners have come under intense pressure from environmental groups and large institutional shareholders alike to improve their carbon credentials. Although companies across the sector are striving to curb their direct greenhouse gas emissions, the industry has been reluctant to tackle the emissions produced by customers from the use of their resources.

While Rio Tinto rejected a resolution at a recent shareholder resolution calling for it to set emissions reduction targets including scope 3, arguing it had “limited control” over the emissions of its customers, the miner last month announced a landmark partnership with China’s top steel producer, Baowu Steel, to reduce emissions. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding under which they will work together to drive down emissions across their steel value chain.

Rio Tinto, Australia’s second biggest miner, last year removed all its exposure to coal by selling of its last remaining coal assets.

In Ernst & Young’s 12th annual survey of mining company CEOs, which seeks to identify the most pressing business risks facing the sector, pressure to curb their carbon footprint emerged as a new risk “on the radar” of respondents this year.

“The transition to a low-carbon economy is under way and the pressure to accelerate this transition seems to grow every day,” the report said.

Although there are presently no regulations in place surrounding scope 3 emissions, Mr Mitchell said it was possible that these indirect emissions in miners’ value chains could be regulated in the future.

At the top of the list of the mining CEOs’ concerns, according to the survey, was maintaining their so-called “licence to operate”, with nearly 44 per cent of respondents ranking it as the single biggest risk. Another prominent concern was how to find and skill-up their future workforce.

“Given the competitive global market for digital and data-related skills, the mining sector may find it hard to compete for these skills, particularly in light of its brand perception compared to other industries,” the report found.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald