For Port of Vancouver USA, Subaru Vehicles Drive Record Month in October

The month of October saw the largest number of Subaru vehicles pass through the Port of Vancouver USA in the automaker’s three-decade history of doing business here.

Crosstreks, Foresters, all-electric Solterras and other models crossed the port’s dock between October 1 and October 31, 2023 that added up to 13,529 total vehicles – surpassing the previous high-mark of 12,900 vehicles in July 2022.

“This record-breaking month solidifies the Port of Vancouver USA’s position as the largest gateway in North America for Subaru vehicles,” said Julianna Marler, port CEO. “From the hundreds of local jobs supported by the transport and accessorizing of vehicles, to the dollars that are reinvested in Vancouver and the surrounding economy from this activity, Subaru continues to be a valuable partner to the port and our entire region.”

After sailing from Japan, Subarus are first offloaded from auto delivery vessels by local longshore crews. Vehicles have their sideview mirrors, trailer hitches and other accessories installed by the 200 employees at Auto Warehousing, a business under contract to Subaru, located at the port. Auto Warehousing also prepares them for transport to markets across the U.S., as far east as Chicago.

Once they’re delivered and processed, Subarus are moved out of the port both by rail and truck. United Road Services, another tenant-business at the port, transports vehicles by truck to dealers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Subaru currently leases approximately 40 acres from the Port of Vancouver USA, where it has imported and processed vehicles since 1992.

Source: Port of Vancouver USA