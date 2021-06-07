Forced relocation of swaps clearing to EU would harm bloc, says London exchange

Forcing euro derivatives clearing to move from London to the European Union would bump up costs for customers and put EU firms at a competitive disadvantage to their international peers, the London Stock Exchange Group said in a note to clients.

“Restricting access to the EU economy and the Euro would place EU firms in competitive disadvantage against their peers and would also increase risk to financial stability both in the EU and more widely,” LSEG said in a note issued on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)