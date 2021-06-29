Forecast Of The Day: Vale’s Average Realized Iron Ore Price Per Ton

What?

Trefis expects Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) average realized iron ore price per ton to increase from around $107 per ton in 2020 to about $129 in 2021, although we expect it to fall slightly to $119 in 2022.

Why?

Iron ore prices have soared through the post-Covid-19 re-opening, with demand from countries such as China surging.

So What?

Vale stock has outperformed, rising by about 30% year-to-date, along with surging iron ore prices. However, we think that the stock is fully priced at current levels of around $22 per share.

Source: Trefis