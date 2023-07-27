Foreign demand for U.S. dollar bonds expected to recover, say strategists

Demand from foreign investors for US dollar bonds is expected to recover as weakness in the U.S. dollar and the nearing of the end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle brings down the cost of hedging such purchases, said credit strategists.

The JPM Foreign Attractiveness of U.S. investment-grade Bonds (FAB) index was up 6bp over the past week to 60bp as foreign investors pick up after hedges across all EMEA and Asia (ex-China) currencies improved, said a JP Morgan report on Monday.

“U.S. bond yields are still very attractive globally so as hedging costs moderate and the Fed approaches the end of its tightening cycle, we are starting to see a modest to moderate return of foreign demand for US dollar credit exposure,” said Edward Marrinan, credit strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Foreign investors used three-or six-month rolling FX swaps to hedge their US dollar bond investments and these costs for euro investors in early July touched one of their lowest levels since April 2022, driven down by dollar weakness, according to JPMorgan data.

This fall is helping to revive foreign demand for dollar denominated corporate bonds.

“The reason we’re starting to see a pickup in demand for long-term dollar bonds from foreign investors is because they realize that hedging costs are likely to come down in the months ahead,” said JPMorgan strategist Nathaniel Rosenbaum.

So an investor who bought a relatively higher yielding 10-year U.S. dollar bond could make a bigger profit by taking a hedge now rather than later, he said.

But timing this trade is difficult, said Rosenbaum.

And these types of hedgescarry risk, saidAmol Dhargalkar, managing chairman at hedge advisory firm Chatham Financial.

“If for some reason the investor chooses to no longer have the bond in theportfolio or the asset in the portfolio, he may have to unwind that underlying derivative transaction or set of transactions as well and that could be an asset or liability which has to be accounted for separately,” said Dhargalkar.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Laura Matthews; editing by Sharon Singleton)