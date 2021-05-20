Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during April 2021
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that six foreign flagged ships remained under detention in UK ports during April 2021 after failing port state control (PSC) inspection.
During April, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.
1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
4. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure.
Notes on the list of detentions:
• Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
• Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.
• Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.
• Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.
• White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.
• Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN APRIL 2021
Vessel Name: BULKER BEE 20
GT: 15545
IMO: 9586588
Flag: Malta (white list)
Company: Q-Shipping BV
Classification society: RINA
Recognised organisation: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and place of detention: 1st April 2021 at Hull
Summary: Eight deficiencies with one ground for detention
This vessel was released 10th April 2021
Vessel Name: RIVER ELBE
GT: 1951
IMO: 8602945
Flag: Panama (white list)
Company: Wakes & Co. Ltd
Classification society: Polish Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation: Dromon Bureau of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Dromon Bureau of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Dromon Bureau of Shipping
Date and place of detention: 12th April 2021 at Sheerness
Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained 30th April 2021
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: SIRIUS 1
GT: 211
IMO: 8964161
Flag: Nigeria (Unknown)
Company: Ambrey Limited
Classification society: Phoenix Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation: Phoenix Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and place of detention: 7th November 2020 at Southampton
Summary: Eleven deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Vessel Name: SIRIUS 2
GT: 211
IMO: 8977699
Flag: Nigeria (Unknown)
Company: Ambrey Limited
Classification society: Phoenix Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation: Phoenix Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and place of detention: 12th November 2020 at Southampton
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with five grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Vessel Name: LIVA GRETA
GT: 851
IMO: 8801072
Flag: Latvia (white list)
Company: Regulus SIA
Classification society: RINA
Recognised organisation: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 11th January 2020 at Birkenhead
Summary: Nine deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2021
Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)