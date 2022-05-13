Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during April 2022 under Paris MOU

During April, there were six new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.

1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.

4. All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.

Notes on the list of detentions:

• Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

• Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.

• Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.

• Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.

• White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.

• Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.

SHIPS DETAINED IN MARCH 2022

Vessel Name: SPIRIT OF BRITAIN

GT: 47592

IMO: 9524231

Flag: Cyprus (white list) Company: P&O Ferries Holdings Ltd

Classification society: Lloyd’s Register

Recognised organisation: Lloyd’s Register

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyd’s Register

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyd’s Register

Date and place of detention: 11th April 2022 at Dover

Summary: Twenty three deficiencies with six grounds for detention

This vessel was released 22nd April 2022.

Vessel Name: DOCTOR STRANGE

GT: 1556

IMO: 8503096

Flag: Antigua and Barbuda (white list)

Company: F&L Schifffahrt GmbH & Co KG

Classification society: DNV AS

Recognised organisation: DNV AS, RINA Services S.p.A.

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RINA Services S.p.A.

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV AS

Date and place of detention: 13th April 2022 at King’s Lynn

Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with eight grounds for detention

This vessel was released 22nd April 2022.

Vessel Name: MAYFAIR SPIRIT

GT: 51255

IMO: 9476460

Flag: Malta (white list)

Company: Crystal Pool Srl

Classification society: RINA Services S.p.A.

Recognised organisation: RINA Services S.p.A.. Lloyd’s Register

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyd’s Register

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyd’s Register

Date and place of detention: 26th April 2022 at Port Talbot

Summary: Eleven deficiencies with two grounds for detention

This vessel was released 29th April 2022.

Vessel Name: SUPER RUBY

GT: 30965

IMO: 9308120

Flag: Marshall Islands (white list)

Company: VR Marine Management Pte Ltd

Classification Society: American Bureau of Shipping

Recognised Organisation: American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Bureau Veritas

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: American Bureau of Shipping

Date and place of detention: 27th April 2022 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022.

Vessel Name: BALMORAL

GT: 43537

IMO: 8506294

Flag: Bahamas (white list)

Company: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Ltd

Classification society: DNV AS

Recognised organisation: DNV AS

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV AS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV AS

Date and place of detention: 28th April 2022 at North Shields

Summary: Eight deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was released 29th April 2022.

Vessel Name: BERENDINA HERMINA

GT: 454

IMO: 8121537

Flag: Panama (white list)

Company: No ISM Managing Company

Classification society: N/A

Recognised organisation: N/A

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A

Date and place of detention: 30th April 2022 at Hull

Summary: Twenty-five deficiencies with five grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022.

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: PRIDE OF KENT

GT: 30635

IMO: 9015266

Flag: Cyprus (white list)

Company: P&O Ferries Holdings Ltd

Classification society: Lloyds Register

Recognised organisation: Lloyds Register

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyds Register

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyds Register

Date and place of detention: 28th March 2022 at Dover

Summary: Forty-seven deficiencies with thirteen grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (Not listed)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: NA

Recognised organisation: NA

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)

Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (White list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Sweden (White list)

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification society: Unclassed.

Recognised organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022

Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency