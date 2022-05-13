Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during April 2022 under Paris MOU
During April, there were six new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.
1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
4. All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.
Notes on the list of detentions:
• Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
• Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.
• Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.
• Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.
• White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.
• Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN MARCH 2022
Vessel Name: SPIRIT OF BRITAIN
GT: 47592
IMO: 9524231
Flag: Cyprus (white list) Company: P&O Ferries Holdings Ltd
Classification society: Lloyd’s Register
Recognised organisation: Lloyd’s Register
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyd’s Register
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyd’s Register
Date and place of detention: 11th April 2022 at Dover
Summary: Twenty three deficiencies with six grounds for detention
This vessel was released 22nd April 2022.
Vessel Name: DOCTOR STRANGE
GT: 1556
IMO: 8503096
Flag: Antigua and Barbuda (white list)
Company: F&L Schifffahrt GmbH & Co KG
Classification society: DNV AS
Recognised organisation: DNV AS, RINA Services S.p.A.
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RINA Services S.p.A.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV AS
Date and place of detention: 13th April 2022 at King’s Lynn
Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with eight grounds for detention
This vessel was released 22nd April 2022.
Vessel Name: MAYFAIR SPIRIT
GT: 51255
IMO: 9476460
Flag: Malta (white list)
Company: Crystal Pool Srl
Classification society: RINA Services S.p.A.
Recognised organisation: RINA Services S.p.A.. Lloyd’s Register
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyd’s Register
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyd’s Register
Date and place of detention: 26th April 2022 at Port Talbot
Summary: Eleven deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was released 29th April 2022.
Vessel Name: SUPER RUBY
GT: 30965
IMO: 9308120
Flag: Marshall Islands (white list)
Company: VR Marine Management Pte Ltd
Classification Society: American Bureau of Shipping
Recognised Organisation: American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Bureau Veritas
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: American Bureau of Shipping
Date and place of detention: 27th April 2022 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with four grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022.
Vessel Name: BALMORAL
GT: 43537
IMO: 8506294
Flag: Bahamas (white list)
Company: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Ltd
Classification society: DNV AS
Recognised organisation: DNV AS
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV AS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV AS
Date and place of detention: 28th April 2022 at North Shields
Summary: Eight deficiencies with four grounds for detention
This vessel was released 29th April 2022.
Vessel Name: BERENDINA HERMINA
GT: 454
IMO: 8121537
Flag: Panama (white list)
Company: No ISM Managing Company
Classification society: N/A
Recognised organisation: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and place of detention: 30th April 2022 at Hull
Summary: Twenty-five deficiencies with five grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022.
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: PRIDE OF KENT
GT: 30635
IMO: 9015266
Flag: Cyprus (white list)
Company: P&O Ferries Holdings Ltd
Classification society: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyds Register
Date and place of detention: 28th March 2022 at Dover
Summary: Forty-seven deficiencies with thirteen grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained 30th April 2022
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (Not listed)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (White list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Sweden (White list)
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2022
Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency