Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during August 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that eight foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during August 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During August, there were five new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of August.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN August 2018
Vessel Name: LUZERN
GT: 27900
IMO: 9240794
Flag: Switzerland (White list)
Company: Massoel Shipping
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 7th August 2018 at Belfast
Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
08416 – Ropes and wires Damaged No
10109 – Lights, shapes and sound signals Damaged No
06104 – Lashing material Inadequate No
07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity Inadequate No
07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity Inadequate No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was released on 10th August 2018
Vessel Name: VIKINGFJORD
GT: 526
IMO: 7382627
Flag: Norway (White list)
Company: Myklebushhaug Management AS
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Norway
Date and Place of Detention: 8th August 2018 at Grimsby
Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with Two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01108 – Loadline (Including exemptions) Invalid Yes
01214 – Endorsement of flag state Missing No
10111 – Charts Missing No
01308 – Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No
10111 – Charts Missing No
10105 – Magnetic compass Missing No
07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No
08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care Not as required No
08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care Not as required No
07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No
08199 – Alarms other Other No
07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No
07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was released on 9th August 2018
Vessel Name: SIEM COMMANDER
GT: 2807
IMO: 9420150
Flag: Norway (White list)
Company: Siem Offshore AS
Classification Society: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 10th August 2018 at Falmouth
Summary: Six deficiencies with three grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
04617– Sulphur content of fuel used Not as required No
10615 – Fuel change over procedure Missing No
07115 – Fire dampers Inoperative Yes
11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes
11131 – On board training and instructions Not as required No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was released on 12th August 2018
Vessel Name: TUNGOR
GT: 7138
IMO: 9570638
Flag: Liberia (White list)
Company: Fenco- West Ltd
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Liberia
Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Ellesmere Port
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
09232 – Cleanliness of the engine room Insufficient Yes
14607 – Quality of fuel oil Not as required No
13103 – Gauges, Thermometers etc Missing No
07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No
10101 – Gyro compass Inoperative No
18409 – Dangerous areas Not as required No
11105 – Rescue boat inventory Not as required No
07120 – Means of escape Not as required No
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire – resisting divisions Not as required No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018
Vessel Name: H&S PRUDENCE
GT: 1556
IMO: 9226188
Flag: Netherlands (White list)
Company: EEMS Werken
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twelve deficiencies with one ground for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No
08011 – General alarm Malfunctioning No
01336 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security for repatriation Not as required No
10101 – Pilot ladders hoist/pilot transfer Missing No
10118 – Speed and distance indicator Missing No
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No
14109 – Fire drills Lack of knowledge No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours or rest False No
18426 – Exposure to harmful levels of ambient factors Not as required No
16105 – Acess control ship Not as required No
01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid No
This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01199 – Other certificates Other No
01218 – Medical Incorrect language No
02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes
07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes
07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No
12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required Yes
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions No
01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Missing No
01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption) Missing No
01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Missing No
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No
01218 – Medical certificate Missing No
01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No
01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No
04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No
10105 – Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes
10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No
10104 – Gyro compass Inoperative Yes
11122 – Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No
11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes
04109 – Fire drills Lack of communication No
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes
10123 – International code of signals – SOLAS Missing No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No
05199 – Other (radiocommunication) Other No
11104 – Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes
11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes
10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No
06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No
01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes
14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No
01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No
02105 – Steering gear Not properly maintained No
02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No
11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)